Eco-friendly weddings in the times of Covid-19

Indian weddings are known for generating copious amounts of waste. And in times of crisis like these, where the novel coronavirus has changed the way we think and act, India’s wedding market has also undergone a change. While guidelines and safety are the priority, reducing waste and taking a sustainable step has become equally important. Experts share five tips for planning a wedding:

Punit Jasuja wedding decor

Innovative decor, Punit Jasuja uses kites to decorate the table

Sustainable house weddings with recyclable cutlery and decor ( Shutterstock )

Try not to import things for your wedding, and opt for decor, raw materials for food or other arrangements from somewhere nearby.“Organise sit-down dinners or functions that last 4-5 days, so that the number of guests each day can be accommodate at home. Also, the decoration can be enhanced each day so that there is no wastage and the decor elements such as flowers can last longer,” suggests wedding planner Punit Jasuja.Reduce the use of flowers and opt for fabrics to do up the place. “Fabrics such as jute or satin can be stitched into different forms. Lighting for a day wedding can be kept minimal by using solar lights,” says wedding decorater Aradhana Mehra. Old bottles can be potted with flowers to replace vases. Also, make sure that you have extra masks and sanitisers for the guests.Plastic waste at weddings is very high, and can be avoided by using bamboo or wooden cutlery. “Wood is unbreakable and reusable, and can add a quirky twist to the decor,” says entrepreneur Pratima Sinha. You can also reuse your mother’s or grandmother’s sari or wedding outfit for your wedding.Contact NGOs that take extra food from weddings and distribute them among the needy, while keeping safety measures in mind.