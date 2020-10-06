Sections
E-Paper
Home / Art and Culture / Egyptian artist crafts pictures with salt

Egyptian artist crafts pictures with salt

Cairo Egyptian artist Hany Genedy focuses as he carefully pours white salt onto a black surface to create an image of actor Al Pacino.

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 22:52 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta, Reuters

Genedy experimented with materials such as leaves and money before settling on a substance he says is versatile and cheap - salt. (Reuters)

Cairo Egyptian artist Hany Genedy focuses as he carefully pours white salt onto a black surface to create an image of actor Al Pacino.

Genedy experimented with materials such as leaves and money before settling on a substance he says is versatile and cheap - salt.

Genedy, who crafts images of Egyptian and international celebrities and landmarks, says he thinks only a handful of artists worldwide use the mineral.

Surrounded by assorted colours of salt in his home studio in a village in the Nile Delta province of Sharqia, the 24-year-old says he developed a secret technique to fix his images.



“At first it took me four or five hours to make a picture with salt then I had to erase it, but later I had the idea of looking for a way to preserve these works,” he said.

“After several attempts I was able to find a way to fix the pictures,” Genedy said, adding some of his salt works have been hanging on the wall for more than three years.

He makes a small income from selling paintings, but hopes his salt art will win recognition in Cairo and internationally.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China’s unpopularity hits historic highs in many countries, says Pew Research poll
Oct 06, 2020 23:19 IST
IPL 2020 Live Score, MI vs RR: MI beat Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs
Oct 06, 2020 23:23 IST
CM Pinarayi Vijayan, medical experts lock horns as Covid-19 cases mount in Kerala
Oct 06, 2020 23:07 IST
Chief secretaries of Delhi, NCR states to appear in SC over stubble burning
Oct 06, 2020 22:11 IST

latest news

Process started to build township for displaced Jewar farmers
Oct 06, 2020 23:27 IST
Bank robbery in Greater Noida: Three armed men loot ₹3.90 lakh
Oct 06, 2020 23:26 IST
IPL 2020 - MI Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 19
Oct 06, 2020 23:23 IST
UT pvt hospitals asked to put up notice if Covid care not offered
Oct 06, 2020 23:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.