Eid al-Fitr 2020: Kerala Muslims to celebrate Eid on Sunday, May 24.

The moon was expected to be sighted in Saudi Arabia on Friday, May 22 night but is expected to be seen tonight, May 23. The Muslim holiday of Eid ul-Fitr, that marks the end of the 30-day fasting month of Ramadan, will begin on Sunday, May 24, meaning that Ramadan will last 30 days this year.

Muslims across Kerala will celebrate Eid ul-Fitr on Sunday, clerics from the community said on Friday.

They said that with not sighting of the moon on Friday and the 30-day Ramadan ending on Saturday, Eid-ul-Fitr in Kerala will be celebrated on Sunday, May 24.

There will be no open prayer sessions on Eid-ul-Fitr since lockdown norms are enforced in the southern state.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan extended his greetings to all Muslims and said that all lockdown norms and other rules will have to be followed.

He, however, said that in case Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated on Sunday, there would be some relaxations. For the past two weeks, on Sundays, people are asked to remain indoors and only essential shops like medical stores are allowed to open.

Muslims account for 88.73 lakh of the 3.34 crore population in Kerala.

The Eid prayer comprises two rak’ahs, however, it has extra ‘takbeers’. Takbeer refers to when “Allah Hu Akbar” which means God is the Greatest is said to begin the prayer and one raises the hands to the ears. During regular prayers, ‘takbeer’ is said only once, but for the Eid prayers, you have to say ‘takbeer’ 12 times in two rak’ahs.

In mosques, the Imam delivers the khutbah (sermon) of Eid, however, that is not allowed when prayers are performed at home. The prayer can either be performed alone at home or with family members.

