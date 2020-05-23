Sections
Home / Art and Culture / Eid al-Fitr 2020: Saudi Arabia, UAE mosques to stay closed for Eid prayers

Eid al-Fitr 2020: Saudi Arabia, UAE mosques to stay closed for Eid prayers

Mosques will remain closed for prayers on the Eid Al-Fitr festival, Saudi and United Arab Emirates officials said on Friday, calling on the population to adhere to safety guidelines to avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Updated: May 23, 2020 17:14 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Saumya Sharma, Hindustan Times Delhi

Eid al-Fitr 2020: Saudi Arabia, UAE mosques to stay closed for Eid prayers. (Unsplash)

Mosques will remain closed for prayers on the Eid Al-Fitr festival, Saudi and United Arab Emirates officials said on Friday, calling on the population to adhere to safety guidelines to avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Eid, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, may fall on Saturday or Sunday in the Gulf region.

Saudi Islamic Affairs Minister Abdullatif al-Sheikh gave instructions not to have Eid prayers in mosques, Saudi state TV quoted him as saying.

“Muslims will hold the Eid prayer at home because of the pandemic,” the Saudi Press Agency cited Sheikh Abdul Bari al-Thubaiti, the imam, or the prayer leader, of the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina, as saying in the Friday sermon.



During Ramadan, prayers without worshippers were held by the imams in the two holy mosques of Mecca and Medina, in the west of the kingdom.

In the UAE, the Dubai government’s media office said on Twitter that mosques will remain closed, and listed a series of Eid customs that should not be observed, including family visits and giving gifts or money to children, which is a popular custom called Eidi.

The Eid prayers comprise two rak’ahs, however, it has extra ‘takbeers’. Takbeer refers to when Allah Hu Akbar, meaning God is the Greatest is said to begin the prayer and one raises the hands to the ears. During regular prayers, ‘takbeer’ is said only once, but for the Eid prayers, you have to say ‘takbeer’ 12 times in two rak’ahs.

In mosques, the Imam delivers the khutbah or sermon of Eid, however, that is not allowed when prayers are performed at home. The prayer can either be performed alone at home or with family members.

-- with inputs from Reuters

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

22 of 76 Haryana natives deported from US test corona-positive: Minister Vij
May 23, 2020 17:28 IST
Goa seeks ICMR nod to conduct antibody tests on arriving air passengers
May 23, 2020 17:31 IST
Former England captain narrates experience of watching IPL match with SRK
May 23, 2020 17:23 IST
Chamba admn’s mascots Syanu, Namanu ensure adherence to Covid-19 guidelines
May 23, 2020 17:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.