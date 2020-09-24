Sections
Home / Art and Culture / Five Drunken Princes Returning On Horseback: Rare 700-year-old Chinese Scroll goes on auction, expected to sell for over $15 million

Once owned by Chinese emperors and painted by Yuan dynasty master Ren Renfa (1255-1327), the two metre-long scroll will go under the hammer along with other rare artworks on Oct. 8. 

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 18:42 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Alfea Jamal, Hong Kong

A staff member points to the Chinese classical painting "Five Drunken Princes Returning on Horseback" by Yuan dynasty artist Ren Renfa, estimated between $10,340,000 and $15 million, displayed during a Sotheby's preview in Hong Kong, China September 23, 2020. (REUTERS)

A 700-year-old painted scroll from the Yuan Dynasty titled “Five Drunken Princes Returning On Horseback” is expected to sell for $10-15.5 million at an upcoming Sotheby’s auction in Hong Kong. Once owned by Chinese emperors and painted by Yuan dynasty master Ren Renfa (1255-1327), the two metre-long scroll will go under the hammer along with other rare artworks on Oct. 8. 

“This is a painting that entered the court collection in the 18th century, in the collection of the Emperor Qianlong. It will have the seals of Emperor Qianlong, his son Jiaqing and further emperors of the Qing dynasty,” Sotheby’s Asia chairman Nicholas Chow said at a media preview on Wednesday.The scroll shows the five princes and four attendants, who are also all on horseback in a dynamic scene.

A security guard stands next to the Chinese classical painting "Five Drunken Princes Returning on Horseback" by Yuan dynasty artist Ren Renfa, estimated between $10,340,000 and $15 million, displayed during a Sotheby's preview in Hong Kong, China September 23, 2020. ( REUTERS )

“It was in the hands of Pu Yi, the last emperor, who took it out of the Forbidden City and after that sold it on the market. And it entered various very important collections in the West. And it’s with us here today,” Chow added.    Among other works showcased by Sotheby’s was a complete scroll from Qing dynasty artist Wang Hui’s famous work, “The Kangxi Emperor’s Southern Inspection Tour”.

Its twelve scrolls, which are 200 metres (656 feet) long in total, are scattered around the world. Sotheby’s described its presentation of a complete scroll as unique. The item is not for sale.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

