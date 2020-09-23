Gabrielle Union to host iconic sitcom Friends live read with all-Black cast to raise awareness about Michelle Obama’s ‘When We All Vote’ initiative

Friends is one series that has been watched by practically every single 90s kid with a working television set, and when sitcoms and shows paved the way for new-age shows on OTT platforms, there were quite a few old TV shows that ended up being as popular, if not more, than they were in their heydays. And one such show is the Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry starring show, FRIENDS. The show managed to strike chords when we were young children, who didn’t get most of the jokes, as well as adults, who now find the show a bit dragging and overdramatic, but we’ll still binge-watch it till the end of time.

And given that we are all living in much more ‘woke’ times, and trying to keep diversity and inclusivity in mind, the show is now getting a reimagined all-Black cast with actor Gabrielle Union hosting a live table read of an episode from the iconic sitcom for the second episode of NBC’s “Zoom Where It Happens,” which is billed as “a new live table read series presented by Black women artists to raise awareness, intention and activation around voting rights.” The episode aims to draw attention to Michelle Obama’s “When We All Vote” initiative, and while the event will be free, those who tune in to watch can opt to receive messages that share information about the upcoming Presidential elections in the United States of America from a number of number of social justice organizations.

Gabrielle took to her Instagram and shared a PhotoShopped poster of FRIENDS featuring the Black star cast . She wrote, “Week 2 - Zoom Where It Happens: Friends edition. We’re going strong through Election Day. This week’s performance of Friends will connect viewers to @whenweallvote, the voting initiative founded by Michelle Obama. Link in bio to sign up to watch. (there will be a special appearance by yours truly).

Sterling K. Brown, Uzo Aduba, Ryan Bathe, Aisha Hinds, Kendrick Sampson and Jeremy Pope will be playing the six lead characters in the re-enactment of the episode titled “The One Where No One’s Ready” from the third season of the series, that ran from 1994 to 2004. Salli Richardson-Whitfield is set to direct the hour long virtual read, which is being produced by Emmy nominee Stephanie Allain. CNN quoted Richardson-Whitfield, “Historically, artists and entertainers have played essential roles in amplifying urgent voter issues and mobilizing the masses to be civically engaged. This series is a continuance of that tradition, and a way to bring much-needed joy and laughter into people’s homes.”

Brown will play the Ross, Aduba as Phoebe, Sampson as Joey, Bathe as Rachel, Pope as Chandler and Hinds will essay the role of Monica. The live read is a part of the “Zoom Where It Happens” series, the sign up page for the Zoom event explains, “In an effort to further engage our community and drive change, all you need to do to enjoy this evening is sign up to receive messages about how you can make a change during this election!” The first episode in the series, an all-Black cast re-enacting the iconic 1980s sitcom Golden Girls featuring Tracee Ellis Ross, put the spotlight and supported Color of Change - the United State of America’s largest online racial justice organization.”

This is not the first time the iconic sitcom has been reimagined with an all-Black cast. In 2017, Jay-Z created a “Friends” remake for his “Moonlight” music video with Black artists Jerrod Carmichael, Tessa Thompson, LaKeith Stanfield, Issa Rae, Tiffany Haddish, and Lil Rel Howery.

