Sections
E-Paper
Home / Art and Culture / Gandhi Jayanti celebrations: Ukraine marks the finale by inaugurating a bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi

Gandhi Jayanti celebrations: Ukraine marks the finale by inaugurating a bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi

Since Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary is celebrated globally as the International Day of Non-Violence, Ukraine winded up the celebrations by inaugurating a bronze statue of Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 13:54 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Kyiv [Ukraine]

Bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi inaugurated in Ukraine on Gandhi Jayanti (Twitter/IndiainUkraine)

On the occasion of the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a bronze statue of Bapu was inaugurated in Kyiv, Ukraine.

The statue was inaugurated jointly by Indian Ambassador Partha Satpathy, First Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Emine Dzhaparova, Deputy Minister for Education and Science of Ukraine Andriy Vitrenko and Professor Petro Bekh, Vice-Rector, Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv.

Taking to Twitter, India in Ukraine said, “In a remarkable moment bringing the people of India and Ukraine even closer, on October 2, on the occasion of birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a statue of Mahatma Gandhi would be unveiled at A.V. Fomin Botanical Garden, Kyiv.”

This is to mark the finale of the celebrations of 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi.



Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi adopted a non-violent resistance and was at the forefront of the freedom struggle against the colonial British rule with utmost patience.

This led to India finally achieving its independence in 1947. Fondly known as Bapu, his unwavering belief in ‘Swaraj’ (self-governance) and ‘Ahimsa’ (non-violence) won him accolades across the world.

Globally, Gandhi’s birth anniversary is celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence. Several events were held in India and across the world to mark the occasion.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi rues lack of strategic vision of past regimes for poor border infrastructure | Analysis
Oct 03, 2020 14:57 IST
Army chief, foreign secretary to seal shipping agreement and security ties with Myanmar
Oct 03, 2020 12:40 IST
Hathras gang-rape victim’s kin say ‘couldn’t even see her face before cremation’
Oct 03, 2020 13:06 IST
Previous regimes delayed Ladakh’s Daulat Beg Oldi: PM Modi
Oct 03, 2020 14:46 IST

latest news

Atal Tunnel a symbol of Atmanirbhar Bharat: Modi
Oct 03, 2020 15:00 IST
Mukesh Khanna confirms Shaktimaan film trilogy, to release in theatres
Oct 03, 2020 14:56 IST
PM Modi addresses public rally at Himachal Pradesh’s Solang after Atal tunnel inauguration in Rohtang
Oct 03, 2020 14:55 IST
PM Modi rues lack of strategic vision of past regimes for poor border infrastructure | Analysis
Oct 03, 2020 14:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.