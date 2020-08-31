Sections
Home / Art and Culture / Happy Onam 2020: Covid-19 pandemic sees low-key celebrations in Kerala

Happy Onam 2020: Covid-19 pandemic sees low-key celebrations in Kerala

Onam 2020: Large-scale celebrations were missing this year as the people largely celebrated Thiruvonam indoors to commemorate the visit of the kind-hearted King Mahabali to the lands and people he previously ruled.

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 16:50 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Saumya Sharma, Hindustan Times Delhi

Chikmagalur: A Keralite woman makes 'Pookalam' (flower rangoli) on the occasion of Onam festival, Chikmagalur in Karnataka on Monday. (PTI)

Keralites are celebrating a low-key Onam today amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Large-scale celebrations were missing this year as the people largely celebrated Thiruvonam indoors to commemorate the visit of the kind-hearted King Mahabali to the lands and people he previously ruled.

According to Vaishnava mythology, King Mahabali had defeated the Gods and become the ruler of the three worlds. A demon king, King Mahabali belonged to the Asura tribe. The benevolent king was loved by his people. The Gods, upon seeing this, got insecure and asked Lord Vishnu to step in and help contain the situation. Lord Vishnu took the form of the Brahmin dwarf Vamana, his fifth avatar, and visited King Mahabali. However, the latter was able to impress Lord Vishnu by his act of selflessness to protect his people, which led the Lord to grant King Mahabali the right to visit his kingdom and people every year on Onam henceforth.

Bengaluru: Keralites make 'Pookalam' as they celebrate on the eve of Thiru Onam festival, in Bengaluru, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) ( PTI )

Adhering to Covid-19 protocols, households were adorned with extremely beautiful floral carpets and splendid feasts (Onasadya) were prepared on Thiruvonam day today.



However, display of traditional art forms and games was not organised in villages and towns in the state.

The Atham festival, which heralds the start of the 10-day Onam festivities, was also held in the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic. The tenth day or Thiruonam is the main day of the festivities but has also seen low-key celebrations.

President Ramnath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan were among those who extended their greetings for the harvest festival of Onam.

Thiruvananthapuram, India – August 30, 2020: A man dressed as King Mahabali at Chalai Market on the eve of Onam festival in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, India, on Sunday, August 30, 2020. ( Vivek R Nair/ Hindustan Times )

Extending his wishes, Vijayan had yesterday said Onam was a festival of hope and asked the people to celebrate it in line with the Covid-19 protocol.

Kerela Tourism also took to Twitter to share a video of a family enjoying the Onam Sadhya, where people can be seen eating a variety of dishes served on a banana leaf.

In 2018 and 2019 also, Onam celebrations were dampened by the devastating floods in parts of the state.

-- with PTI inputs

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Satellite imagery shows PLA building heliport at tri-junction of India, Bhutan and China
Aug 31, 2020 16:32 IST
West Bengal extends lockdown till Sept 30 amid Covid-19 outbreak
Aug 31, 2020 16:59 IST
‘Tweets not intended to disrespect SC, judiciary’: Prashant Bhushan
Aug 31, 2020 17:08 IST
Forget disengagement, China opens new front along LAC
Aug 31, 2020 15:35 IST

latest news

Treat doctors losing lives in Covid fight at par with martyrs of armed forces: IMA to PM
Aug 31, 2020 17:30 IST
After PM’s pitch, Kashi artisans hope to add golden chapter to their ‘toy story’
Aug 31, 2020 17:30 IST
Srinagar based govt school teacher selected for National Teachers Award 2020
Aug 31, 2020 17:26 IST
‘Dragon has many heads’: Court orders Covid-19 tests for migrants returning to Delhi
Aug 31, 2020 17:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.