Sections
Home / Art and Culture / Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020: Celebrate this day of bonding and love with these mehndi designs

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020: Celebrate this day of bonding and love with these mehndi designs

Raksha Bandhan 2020: The festival of Rakhi is all about the bonding between brothers and sisters and the special relationship they share. Mehndi symbolises an auspicious occasion and is worn on most festivals in the country. Take a look at some stylish Rakhi mehndi designs.

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 20:26 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times Delhi

Mehndi symbolises an auspicious occasion and is worn on most festivals in the country. (Unsplash)

Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi celebrates the purity of the bond that connects brothers and sisters since the day they’re born. The word Raksha Bandhan translates to ‘safety’ and ‘bond’ and is a promise to always be there, protect, and guide each other. The festival of Rakhi is a time-honoured ritual with its roots in mythology. It symbolises the greatest gift that siblings can give each other - love and care.

Each year, Rakhi falls on a full moon night in the Hindu month of Shraavan. This year it’s being celebrated on Monday, August 3. Rakhi is usually tied on the wrists of brothers after a small ritual (arti) in the evening hours. This year, the puja muhurat begins at 9.28 AM till 9.17 PM.

Legend dictates that when Lord Krishna accidentally cut his finger during the Mahabharata, Draupadi had promptly torn a piece of her saree and tied it to his finger to stop the bleeding. Lord Krishna was so touched by this kind gesture that he vowed to always protect the princess from harm.

Mehndi symbolises an auspicious occasion and is worn on most festivals in the country. Mehndi or henna, in various designs adds beauty to the entire essence of the celebrations. Mehndi is said to have been an integral part of our culture and traditions for centuries. Henna, when applied on the hands, helps the body to cool down and relax, in turn preventing stress.



Mehndi leaves have antiseptic properties and so, they’re highly effective in treating skin infections naturally.

Social media is abuzz with beautiful designs shared by artists through photos or application videos. Take a look and get inspired right here!

 

 

 

 

 

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, when it may not be possible for several people to meet and celebrate in person, initiatives like Rakhi Post, Rakhi Mailbox and various options on e-commerce sites are available so sisters can send their rakhis, sweets and love virtually. In Delhi-NCR, many women also took the initiative of sending rakhis to doctors in hospitals and to policemen to thank them for their incessant efforts towards keeping us safe amid the deadly virus outbreak.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19 cases in West Bengal cross 20,000-mark
Jul 31, 2020 21:38 IST
Enjoy delectable recipes from savouries to sweets, this Rakhi festival
Jul 31, 2020 21:35 IST
Housing minister Hardeep Puri launches digital platforms to market residential properties
Jul 31, 2020 21:29 IST
Antibody drug lowers risk of death in elderly Covid-19 patients
Jul 31, 2020 21:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.