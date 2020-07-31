Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020: Celebrate this day of bonding and love with these mehndi designs

Mehndi symbolises an auspicious occasion and is worn on most festivals in the country. (Unsplash)

Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi celebrates the purity of the bond that connects brothers and sisters since the day they’re born. The word Raksha Bandhan translates to ‘safety’ and ‘bond’ and is a promise to always be there, protect, and guide each other. The festival of Rakhi is a time-honoured ritual with its roots in mythology. It symbolises the greatest gift that siblings can give each other - love and care.

Each year, Rakhi falls on a full moon night in the Hindu month of Shraavan. This year it’s being celebrated on Monday, August 3. Rakhi is usually tied on the wrists of brothers after a small ritual (arti) in the evening hours. This year, the puja muhurat begins at 9.28 AM till 9.17 PM.

Legend dictates that when Lord Krishna accidentally cut his finger during the Mahabharata, Draupadi had promptly torn a piece of her saree and tied it to his finger to stop the bleeding. Lord Krishna was so touched by this kind gesture that he vowed to always protect the princess from harm.

Mehndi symbolises an auspicious occasion and is worn on most festivals in the country. Mehndi or henna, in various designs adds beauty to the entire essence of the celebrations. Mehndi is said to have been an integral part of our culture and traditions for centuries. Henna, when applied on the hands, helps the body to cool down and relax, in turn preventing stress.

Mehndi leaves have antiseptic properties and so, they’re highly effective in treating skin infections naturally.

Social media is abuzz with beautiful designs shared by artists through photos or application videos. Take a look and get inspired right here!

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, when it may not be possible for several people to meet and celebrate in person, initiatives like Rakhi Post, Rakhi Mailbox and various options on e-commerce sites are available so sisters can send their rakhis, sweets and love virtually. In Delhi-NCR, many women also took the initiative of sending rakhis to doctors in hospitals and to policemen to thank them for their incessant efforts towards keeping us safe amid the deadly virus outbreak.

