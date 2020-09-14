Hindi Diwas: Poetic verses that capture positivity in pandemic

Times are tough, and needless to say it has impacted our mental health. The pandemic has taken a toll on most of us, but there are still some rays of hope that keep one motivated. On Hindi Diwas (September 14), actors Rajesh Tailang and Divya Dutta share their innermost thoughts to encourage those battling trying situations. Expressing how Covid-19 has changed their world, these celebs infuse rhythm in rhyme, to highlight the issues that need to be brought forth, and urge you to be strong, while longing that all ‘this’ will be over soon. Amen!

