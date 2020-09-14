Sections
Home / Art and Culture / Hindi Diwas: Poetic verses that capture positivity in pandemic

Hindi Diwas: Poetic verses that capture positivity in pandemic

Hindi, which is written in Devanagari script, was adopted as one of the official languages of India on September 14, 1949.

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 14:53 IST

By Naina Arora, Hindustan Times

Poetry of actors Rajesh Tailang and Divya Dutta adds rhythm to the rhyme of Hindi Diwas celebrations amid Covid-19 pandemic.

Times are tough, and needless to say it has impacted our mental health. The pandemic has taken a toll on most of us, but there are still some rays of hope that keep one motivated. On Hindi Diwas (September 14), actors Rajesh Tailang and Divya Dutta share their innermost thoughts to encourage those battling trying situations. Expressing how Covid-19 has changed their world, these celebs infuse rhythm in rhyme, to highlight the issues that need to be brought forth, and urge you to be strong, while longing that all ‘this’ will be over soon. Amen!

 

Author tweets @Nainaarora8

