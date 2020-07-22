Sections
How many times did The Beatles sing the 'Na na na' chorus in Hey Jude? This pie chart explains

Twitter user Bo McCready designed a pie chart to showcase the lyric composition of The Beatles’ hit song, ‘Hey Jude’.

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 13:00 IST

By hindutantimes.com | Edited by Jahnavi Gupta, Hindustan Times Delhi

“Take a sad song and make it better” (Screengrab)

To call The Beatles the greatest band of all time would not be an exaggeration. That is just a fact. ‘We’re talking about a revolution’ when it comes to their unique sounds and creativity. If the music industry is currently using any technology or sound, chances are The Beatles invented it. From blues, metal, psychedelic, love ballads, and pop, they wrote something in every genre. And they did it so well that it is impossible to talk about music and not talk about The Beatles.

Their songs are so iconic that even after half a century, they remain some of the most recognisable ones in the world. It’s hard to believe that they only played together for a span of 8 years. And even after all this time, The Beatles mania is very much alive. With Sir Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr still dominating the stage, nobody is going to forget about them anytime soon.

Music has always been about interpretation, and though the members of The Beatles often expressed discontent at the over analysation of their songs, that has never discouraged their fans.

Just yesterday, Twitter user Bo McCready designed a pie chart to showcase the lyric composition of The Beatles’ hit song, ‘Hey Jude’. And to be fair, it is entirely accurate.



McCready said, “Hey Jude, in #dataviz form. #Beatles. Made in @tableau, inspired by @ZachBowders.” 

Because when the ‘na na na’ hits, you best believe everyone in the vicinity will be singing along. it was originally written by Sir Paul McCartney for John Lennon’s son Julian after John Lennon divorced his wife, and Julian’s mother Cynthia. The words he said to the young Julian then do not ring any less true now. ‘And anytime you feel the pain, Hey Jude, refrain, don’t carry the world upon your shoulders.’ So, no matter how tough times may be, hearing this ‘sad song’ certainly does ‘make it better’, lending us hope and instilling faith.

