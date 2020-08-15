Sections
Home / Art and Culture / Independence Day 2020: Coimbatore artist draws images of Gandhi, Bose, Ambedkar, other freedom fighters on cell batteries

Independence Day 2020: Coimbatore artist draws images of Gandhi, Bose, Ambedkar, other freedom fighters on cell batteries

An artist drew images of freedom fighters on cell batteries ahead of the 74th Independence day celebration in Coimbatore. In his latest art, he drew the images of Mahatama Gandhi, Subhash Chandra Bose, Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar among others.

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 10:35 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Alfea Jamal, Coimbatore

Coimbatore based miniature artist, Raja, draws images on cell batteries. (ANI)

An artist drew images of freedom fighters on cell batteries ahead of the 74th Independence day celebration in Coimbatore. In his latest art, he drew the images of Mahatama Gandhi, Subhash Chandra Bose, Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar among others.

Coimbatore based miniature artist, Raja has found this innovative way of presenting his art to create awareness among the children.

 

Raja, speaking to ANI said, “The idea is to create awareness among children about various freedom fighters, as many kids do not know about them.”



On August 15, 1947, India had achieved independence after years of struggle. On this day, it ceased to be a colonial nation and secured full autonomy from the British that ruled over it for years.

The day holds great significance in the heart of every Indian citizen living in India and abroad.

On August 15, 2020, India will mark the 74th Independence Day.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Uttar Pradesh tops in automobile sale despite Covid-19 pandemic
Aug 15, 2020 10:46 IST
SAI sanctions two-month training for Olympic probable swimmers in Dubai
Aug 15, 2020 10:38 IST
CSK batting coach Hussey reveals Dhoni’s batting position for IPL 2020
Aug 15, 2020 10:35 IST
NCW chief demands filmmakers discontinue screening Gunjan Saxena
Aug 15, 2020 10:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.