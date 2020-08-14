Sections
Independence Day 2020: Twitter releases special emoji for India’s Independence Day

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 17:44 IST

By Saumya Sharma, Hindustan Times Delhi

You can tweet about Independence Day using related hashtags for the emoji to appear on Twitter. (Twitter)

As India gets ready to celebrate its 74th year of independence, Twitter India has dedicated its Independence Day special emoji to dedicate this year’s celebrations to Indian soldiers.

The social media service unveiled the emoji to honour the Indian Armed Forces, through a vibrant depiction of the National War Memorial, which is located near the India Gate in New Delhi.

This emoji tribute joins the Ministry of Defence’s special initiative titled #SaluteTheSoldier to pay homage to the lives of the valiant Indian soldiers. The Ministry has also launched a dedicated Twitter account for the National War Memorial (@salute2soldier). Defence Minister of India, Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) will be launching the emoji on the eve of Independence Day, August 14.

Twitter emoji on Independence Day 2020. ( Twitter )

The design of the emoji represents the innermost structure of the War Memorial, called the ‘Amar Chakra’ or the ‘Circle of Immortality’.



The emoji will be live until August 18, and can be tweeted in English and several Indian languages including Hindi, Tamil, Urdu, Kannada, Punjabi, Marathi, Malayalam, Bengali, Telugu, Gujarati, and Oriya.

Indians living across the globe will be able to participate in Independence Day conversations and celebrate with the emoji using the following hashtags: #IndiaIndependenceDay, #स्वतंत्रतादिवस, #சுதந்திரதினம், #یوم آزادی, #ಸ್ವಾತಂತ್ರ್ಯದಿನ, #ਸੁਤੰਤਰਤਾਦਿਵਸ, #स्वातंत्र्यदिन, #സ്വാതന്ത്ര്യദിനം, #ସ୍ୱାଧୀନତାଦିବସ, #స్వాతంత్ర్యదినోత్సవం, #સ્વતંત્રતાદિવસ, #স্বাধীনতাদিবস, #IDay2020, #NationalWarMemorial, and #SaluteTheSoldier.

This is the sixth edition of an Independence Day-special emoji by Twitter India, having featured creative symbols for the Ashoka Chakra, Red Fort, the Indian National Flag in the previous years.

Twitter observes the vibrant Indian culture with celebratory initiatives and activations for special days, events and festivals. Emojis are one of the most creative means of expression on social media and messaging apps. There are over 2,500 emojis available as of today.

