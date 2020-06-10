Inside Irrfan Khan’s Mumbai home: Take a look at the interiors, decor of the prolific actor’s abode

On April 29th, the entire world mourned the loss of Hollywood and Bollywood star Irrfan Khan. The Angrezi Medium actor’s unmatched talent and wit will be a part of us for ages to come. The Life of Pi actor suffered from a colon infection, and had been battling and recovering from cancer since the past few years, and breathed his last in a Mumbai hospital on April 29. Not only was Irrfan extraordinary in his craft, but he was every man, and made all of his fans feel like he was one of them, that they too could achieve extraordinary heights. His artistic soul can be seen reflecting in everything that he came in contact with. In 2015, the esteemed actor moved from his house in the outskirts of Mumbai in Madh-Island to the bustling high rise of Oshiwara with his wife Sutapa Sikdar and their two sons Babil and Ayan. The house they lived in works as a work of art in itself with its bold use of Indian art and aesthetic.

architecturaldigest.in ( architecturaldigest.in )

architecturaldigest.in ( architecturaldigest.in )

The first thing that strikes you about the house are the different hues of electric blue that stand in sharp contrast to the pale white and beige tones of the walls and flooring. The foyer separates the outside world and the sanctuary of Irrfan’s home. The walls of the corridor remind one of a turquoise ink painting with patches of white paper left in between for the ceiling. In and interview Irrfan Khan stated that it is done this way, “So that when you enter the house from the noise outside, it changes your mindset. It brings you in,”

architecturaldigest.in ( architecturaldigest.in )

architecturaldigest.in ( architecturaldigest.in )

Unlike most celebrity homes, this fifth floor apartment is not meant to be a luxury home that hosts large gatherings of well-mannered frivolity. It is meant to be the home of an artiste, and it reflects well, especially for one as prolific as Irrfan Khan. The sheer attention to detail in every room is astounding and one can only imagine what it would look like in person.

architecturaldigest.in

The house’s interior design is influenced heavily by Irrfan’s ancestry. He was born to a Pathan family in Rajasthan and got his master’s degree in Jaipur. His house pays homage to his history through various wall hangings, mirrors and furniture that have been locally sourced from Jaipur. The open space living area is separated by a must have ‘jhoola’ that is accentuated in pink and gives the home an old Hindustani vibe. The living area also has a blue Turkish bathtub that was installed to satisfy Irrfan Khan’s need to have a water body in the house.

Irrfan Khan will surely be missed by anyone who has had the privilege of witnessing his talent. And we can only to immortalize his legacy!

(All images courtesy Instagram, architechturedigest.in)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter