Islamophobia sees an alarming rise in France as 73 mosques and Islamic schools shut down

The rising intolerance despite Covid-19 pandemic grips France which witnessed an alarming spike in Islamophobia since January 2020 and shut down 73 mosques and private Islamic schools. According to French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, it was to combat “radical Islamism” however, it seems like a move following the footsteps of China in violation of cultural and religious rights.

In a recent press conference, Darmanin claimed that “in September, 12 places of radicalization were closed (shops, schools outside contracts, places of worship, etc.)That is 73 places closed since the start of the year (sic).” While the structures’ having an affiliation to “radical Islam” remains questionable, “an undeclared mosque, an Islamic cultural and associative establishment, a non-contract Islamic school, five shops and four drinking outlets” are among the places targeted by the authorities.

He revealed that due to their alleged connection to “radical Islam”, several drinking outlets were closed which is ironic since these outlets sold alcohol and their consumption is forbidden in Islam. In one of his tweets, Darmanin asserted, “One of the essential roles of the state is to ensure that illegal schools do not come and take the place of schools in the Republic (sic).”

While earlier this month, French President Emmanuel Macron unveiled a plan to defend France’s secular values against Islamist radicalism, describing Islam as a religion “in crisis” all over the world, Darmanin said, “We must expel 231 foreigners from French territory, who are residing here illegally, and are being pursued on charges of extremism, including 180 in prison.”

This is not the first time that such a measure is being taken into place to curb the spread of Islam which is the second-most widely professed religion in France behind Christianity. Previous French leaders too have attacked the free choice and rights of young Muslim women by implementing measures like ban on students wearing the hijab or headscarves in school and the ban on face coverings.

However, none in the modern era of France have directly criticised Islam as a religion or violated the cultural rights like those done by Macron and Darmanin.

