Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Art and Culture / Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla runs skill development training centres, teach cutting-tailoring-knitting to 275 unemployed girls

Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla runs skill development training centres, teach cutting-tailoring-knitting to 275 unemployed girls

Determined to make women self-dependent, 11 skill development centre across Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla train 275 unemployed girls to start their own business or apply for a job after completion of course

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 18:43 IST

By Asian News International, Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India]

Women empowerment through skill development training centres in J-K’s Baramulla (Twitter/Gousia__Mir)

In order to make women self-dependent, the social welfare department Baramulla is running skills development training centres for women in the district of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to District Social Welfare Officer Baramulla, Showkat Ahmad, there are 11 skill development centres running in the district.

“We are running 11 skill development centre across the district under which 275 unemployed girls are taking the training. We provide them various training and after completion of course we give them certificate so they can start their own business or apply for the job,” Ahmad told ANI.

“There are girls who took training in these centres and are now working permanently with us as a teacher,” he added.



One such skill development training centre is located at Ushkura area of Baramulla were social welfare department instructors are providing training of cutting, tailoring, and knitting to girls.

“We are running 11 centres in the district and in each such centre around 25 unemployed girls are being trained by our expert teachers and instructors in different trades like cutting, tailoring, sozni and tilla work. After completing the course they take examination,” Mujabul Nissa, instructor of the centre said.

The girls who are getting training from these centres hailed this step taken by the government and these girls also get Rs 1,100 per year as a stipend.

“We are very thankful of the government for starting this centre. It helps us to stand on our feet. We are also provided Rs 1,100 per year which helps us a lot. There are experts who teach us the various types of work such as cutting, tailoring and sozni,” Mehak Manzoor, a trainee told ANI.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pompeo provokes China with a pinprick, revokes terror tag for Xinjiang group
Nov 06, 2020 19:01 IST
Bihar polls: Top Covid-19-hit districts to vote in third and final phase
Nov 06, 2020 18:11 IST
‘Learned from your battle against Covid-19,’ PM Modi tells Italian counterpart
Nov 06, 2020 18:08 IST
Biden needs to win 1 more state to reach 270 electoral votes, become US prez
Nov 06, 2020 16:57 IST

latest news

Delhi govt bans all types of firecracker from Nov 7 to 30
Nov 06, 2020 18:59 IST
Taarak Mehta actor Dilip Joshi blasts use of bad language on OTT shows
Nov 06, 2020 18:56 IST
‘Bhains lag rahi hai’: Comedy Circus’ Saloni Daini on being fat shamed
Nov 06, 2020 18:59 IST
Quarantine cuisine: The Weekly Puzzle by Dilip D’Souza
Nov 06, 2020 18:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.