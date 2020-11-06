Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla runs skill development training centres, teach cutting-tailoring-knitting to 275 unemployed girls

In order to make women self-dependent, the social welfare department Baramulla is running skills development training centres for women in the district of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to District Social Welfare Officer Baramulla, Showkat Ahmad, there are 11 skill development centres running in the district.

“We are running 11 skill development centre across the district under which 275 unemployed girls are taking the training. We provide them various training and after completion of course we give them certificate so they can start their own business or apply for the job,” Ahmad told ANI.

“There are girls who took training in these centres and are now working permanently with us as a teacher,” he added.

One such skill development training centre is located at Ushkura area of Baramulla were social welfare department instructors are providing training of cutting, tailoring, and knitting to girls.

“We are running 11 centres in the district and in each such centre around 25 unemployed girls are being trained by our expert teachers and instructors in different trades like cutting, tailoring, sozni and tilla work. After completing the course they take examination,” Mujabul Nissa, instructor of the centre said.

The girls who are getting training from these centres hailed this step taken by the government and these girls also get Rs 1,100 per year as a stipend.

“We are very thankful of the government for starting this centre. It helps us to stand on our feet. We are also provided Rs 1,100 per year which helps us a lot. There are experts who teach us the various types of work such as cutting, tailoring and sozni,” Mehak Manzoor, a trainee told ANI.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

