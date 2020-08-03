Sections
Home / Art and Culture / Japan’s ninja arts hold key to survival, says Genichi Mitsuhashi, the first winner of graduate degree

Japan’s ninja arts hold key to survival, says Genichi Mitsuhashi, the first winner of graduate degree

The mystique of Japan’s once-feared covert warriors, spread by films and fiction, is embodied today in the world’s first winner of a master’s degree in ninja studies, who also grows his own crops, just as many of his predecessors did.

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 20:05 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Alfea Jamal, Iga Japan

Genichi Mitsuhashi, 45, the first person to hold a degree from Mie University's graduate course on ninja studies, teaches martial arts to a guest in a training hall next to his home in Iga, Mie Prefecture, central Japan July 30, 3020. (REUTERS)

The mystique of Japan’s once-feared covert warriors, spread by films and fiction, is embodied today in the world’s first winner of a master’s degree in ninja studies, who also grows his own crops, just as many of his predecessors did.

The modern black-clad ninja is Genichi Mitsuhashi, 45, who says he realised that ninjutsu, or ninja arts, held the key to survival after he was held up at gunpoint during a stay in Brazil at the age of 19.

“You are allowed to use weapons or make use of your enemy’s body,” Mitsuhashi said, describing how he was drawn to learn about ninjas.

“You can use anything you need in order to survive. It’s based on reality. It’s liberating and flexible.”



Genichi Mitsuhashi, 45, the first person to hold a degree from Mie University's graduate course on ninja studies, chops firewood at his home in Iga, Mie Prefecture, central Japan July 30, 3020. ( REUTERS )

Mitsuhashi is the first of seven enrolled students to finish a two-year programme on ninja history, traditions, fighting and survival techniques, complete with two days of fieldwork, launched in 2018 by Mie University, southwest of Tokyo.

While Hollywood movies give the fighters superhuman abilities to run on water or suddenly vanish, many of them, when not on espionage missions, lived as humble farmers, secretly honing their skills through farm chores.

Like the ninjas of old, who sprang from peasantry in feudal times, Mitsuhashi grows his own rice and vegetables.

Genichi Mitsuhashi, 45, the first person to hold a degree from Mie University's graduate course on ninja studies, teaches martial arts to a guest in a training hall next to his home in Iga, Mie Prefecture, central Japan July 30, 3020. ( REUTERS )

He runs an inn in Iga, a small city traditionally known as the home of many ninjas, while teaching martial and ninja arts at his own dojo, offering aspirants a taste of a tradition some experts fear could die out entirely because of scarce talent.

“We shouldn’t pick one aspect, but should aim to learn their way of life,” Mitsuhashi said of ninjas, as he swung a wooden sword.

“This includes self-defence, a sustainable lifestyle...I think we should aim for a comprehensive way of life, and we should learn this from ninjas.”

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ahmedabad’s Covid-19 case count nears 27,000-mark; six die
Aug 03, 2020 20:25 IST
Sorry, boomers: Millennials and younger are new US majority
Aug 03, 2020 20:22 IST
Ronnie O’Sullivan smashes World Championship record with 108-minute win
Aug 03, 2020 20:22 IST
Brits enjoy half-price meals thanks to coronavirus subsidy
Aug 03, 2020 20:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.