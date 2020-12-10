JKTDC organised art exhibition to empower young women artists in Kashmir

Sections
Jammu and Kashmir Tourist Development Corporation(JKTDC) had organised an art exhibition on Wednesday, to empower young women artists.

By Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kale, Srinagar Jammu and Kashmir

In a bid to empower womenfolk in Kashmir valley, Jammu and Kashmir Tourist Development Corporation (JKTDC) had organised an art exhibition on Wednesday. “JKTDC has provided a great platform, I make candles at home, Kashmiri girls have many talents but due to lack of a proper platform they are behind, it is a great initiative to promote Kashmir art also,” said a participator. Any region will develop when both men and women get an equal opportunity, the thinking that women are “safe” at home is wrong, this art exhibition is a positive change,” said Shoiab Tariq, a local visitor.

The young female artists got a platform to showcase their masterpieces. “In winters, the life here becomes slow but with this cultural programmes the city became happening, tourists came here and saw the exhibition,” said a Faqira Mir, eclectic painter. General Manager of JKTDC, Tabasum Kaamli said they got a great response from youngsters.

Almost 25 young female artists participated and displayed their artwork including Papier-mache, sketch work, eclectic painting, calligraphy etc. The sale cum art exhibition took place near Jhelum River.

