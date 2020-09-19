Kamala Harris does ‘Bhangra’ in TikTok WAP challenge? Lilly Singh’s ‘proof’ will wake up the Punjabi in you

Originating from Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s hit number WAP, the WAP challenge is the latest trend on TikTok which includes high kicks, twerking and splits. Giving her signature comical twist to it, Sketchy Times host Lilly Singh left fans in splits as she gave them a video ‘proof’ of US Senator Kamala Harris “doing a Bhangra version of the WAP challenge.”

Bhangra is a traditional dance of the Indian subcontinent and a celebratory folk dance. Originating in the Majha area of Punjab, the fusion of music and dance was associated primarily with the spring harvest festival Baisakhi but in current times, it is fast spreading all over the world as a fitness phenomenon that even made its way to America’s Got Talent, the London Olympics and even the White House.

Lifting up fans mood in a jiffy, Lilly took to her Instagram handle and shared the video that features her suited booted and sporting Kamala’s wavy hairstyle. The pant suit look which the Democratic candidate for Vice President of the United States has been rocking so far was also opted by Lilly in grey colour.

The former ‘Superwoman’ can be seen taking a lunch break during the shoot of Sketchy Times when she decided to treat fans to a rib tickling video of Bhangra in Harris-style pant suit instead of traditional Indian attire. Lilly captioned the video, “@kamalaharris doing a Bhangra version of the WAP challenge? Yes, obviously. What else am I going to do during lunch breaks on #SketchyTimes #WAP #wapchallenge ( by @durranibros) @iamcardib (sic).”

Needless to say, her jaw-dropping resemblance with the first South Asian-American vice presidential nominee caught fans off guard. While one wrote, “I WAS SCROLLIJG THROUGH MY FEED AND I LEGITIMATELY THOUGHT THIS WAS KAMALA (sic)”, another commented, “You make a freakishly good Kamala Harris (sic)” and yet another shared, “It’s amazing how much you actually look like her (sic).”

Fans find uncanny resemblance between Lilly Singh and Kamala Harris ( Instagram/lilly )

Ahead of the US presidential elections in November, Kamala Harris has been winning the vote of fashion police. Her styles connect more with the American youth given her relatable, versatile and timeless fashion and sartorial elegance.

Lilly Singh on the other hand, has been gearing for a new primetime sketch comedy show titled, Sketchy Times With Lilly Singh. Currently being shot at her home, the show will air on NBC and will feature the Indian-Canadian host perform multiple sketches and portraying different characters while taking a jibe at them on coping up with the ‘new normal’. The episodes will include her musical parodies with a different theme and the dates are yet to be revealed.