Legendary Malayalam poet and Padmashri awardee Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri passes away at 94

Renowned Malayalam poet, Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri passed away on Thursday morning in Thrissur. He was 94.

Namboothiri was undergoing treatment at a private hospital for age-related ailments.

Namboothiri, who had won the 55th Jnanpith Award last year, had won many awards including Kerala Sahitya Akademi Awards and Ezhuthachan Puraskaram. He was honoured with Padmashri in 2017.

He has penned many poems in Malayalam and ‘Irupatham Noottandinte Ithihasam’ (Epic of the 20th Century) one of his major works, is regarded amongst the first modernist poems in Malayalam.

Former Union Minister Dr Subhash Bhamre took to social media and expressed his condolences on the demise of the legend. “Deeply saddened to hear about the sad demise of Jnanpith recipient, social reformer, a writer and an ardent follower of Gandhi Ji, Shri. Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri. My sincere condolences to his family and friends,” he wrote.

Dr Shashi Tharoor, MP for Thiruvananthapuram, also remembered the poet and wrote on social media, “On September 24, the legendary Malayalam poet Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri was presented the Jnanpith Award at home since he was too unwell to collect it personally. Three weeks later, the great writer has passed away. His words live on. Om shanti!”

Namboothiri, born in Palakkad, is a poet known for his lucid style and has penned many essays.

