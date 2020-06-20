Sections
Home / Art and Culture / Live gigs in Britain have returned - but you’ll need a car

Live gigs in Britain have returned - but you’ll need a car

There will be a mix of gigs including live music from artists such as Dizzee Rascal, Kaiser Chiefs and The Streets, as well as science show - Brainiac Live, staged across 12 UK venues in cities including London, Birmingham and Edinburgh this summer.

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 12:43 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Saumya Sharma, London

A maximum of 300 cars will be allowed at each show. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)

There won’t be any moshing going on, but entertainment company Live Nation Entertainment are rolling out a series of gigs across the UK where fans can be together to get their fix of live events from the safety of their own designated area.

Known for staging A list music stars’ concerts and festivals such as Wireless and Reading and Leeds, Live Nation say artists just want to get back on stage and they hope ‘Utilita Live From The Drive-In’ will be a way they can do just that.

“You know we can do all of these streams, we can do everything on Facebook.. which is great. But there is nothing that compares to you seeing your favourite musician or band on that stage,” Live Nation promoter Peter Taylor told Reuters.

There will be a mix of gigs including live music from artists such as Dizzee Rascal, Kaiser Chiefs and The Streets, as well as science show - Brainiac Live, staged across 12 UK venues in cities including London, Birmingham and Edinburgh this summer.



A maximum of 300 cars will be allowed at each show, meaning both organisers and artists have had to make some profound changes to their way of doing things.

“That’s going to feel very kind of imitate in terms of what we’re used to if you go into an arena or stadium,” said Taylor.

“We have our artists who are working to a very different financial model than what they normally would. A lot of them are doing kind of different versions of their show,” he said.

Many live concerts around the world have had to be cancelled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Taylor says that Utilita Live From The Drive-In will be a good source of employment for the whole industry: “It’s been about making sure that our eco-system can be supported as much as possible.”

Taylor said they have been able to postpone some of their bigger tours, such upcoming shows from musician Harry Styles and Dua Lipa, to 2021 and are still able to sell tickets for these shows.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain administered plasma therapy, health condition stable
Jun 20, 2020 13:38 IST
Android 11 public beta comes to more phones
Jun 20, 2020 13:35 IST
WhatsApp glitch that hid ‘Last seen’, ‘Online’ status fixed
Jun 20, 2020 13:38 IST
Pune’s Covid-19 tally crosses 14,000-mark with 542 cases in last 24 hours
Jun 20, 2020 13:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.