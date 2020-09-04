Local, vocal and always ambling

Gopal MS (@MumbaiPaused on Instagram) likes to take the long way to anywhere. If he has to step out for a meeting, he’ll leave the office early. That way, he reaches his destination in time to amble around, check out a new neighbourhood, and look twice at areas that many of us don’t look at even once.

He photographs what he sees: everyday folk, hilarious graffiti, patterns in unlikely places, ruins, signs of new money and old habits. Collectively his work is a unique record of a Mumbai from the ground up, ever changing and never changing.

“Mumbai may seem like one city, but when you start to look closely, you realise it’s multiple cities in one, a complexity that is the mark of any great city,” says Gopal, 47, an advertising executive.

In Delhi, HT’s own Mayank Austen Soofi (@TheDelhiwalla on Instagram) captures everyday life, culture, change and people in books, on social media and in a column in the Delhi edition of this newspaper. About a dozen others in both Mumbai and Delhi focus on their respective city’s heritage structures, shrines, trees, markets and street foods.

In cities all over India, enthusiasts like Gopal and Soofi are cropping up and taking note of the same kinds of complexity and change. They’re on Instagram fighting to save old neighbourhoods, organising urban-heritage tours to re-introduce towns to their residents and consulting with local administrators on how to best preserve each area’s character.

KOLKATA

Walk through Kolkata with photographer Manjit Singh Hoonjan (@The.Manjit on Instagram) and you’ll end up making plenty of unscheduled stops. On the back of a bus shelter he’ll point to pasted rows of local papers, so citizens can stay updated for free. He greets tea sellers by name. He knows that a bad storm knocked over the rooster on the weathervane of the Scottish St Andrew’s Church in August.

“I draw happiness from walking through my city and documenting the ordinary,” he says. “A first trip is just a glance; keep going back and the layers of familiarity build up. You lose the outsider-in-awe perspective. Objects and areas become touchstones for your memories and connections.”

Over the last decade, his company Calcutta Photo Tours, has helped locals take the same delight in their neighbourhoods as they do when they visit exotic destinations.

He says he’s thrilled by the new wave of young people, design firms, architects and filmmakers tapping in to the city’s character. “It’s quite fashionable to romanticise Calcutta now,” Hoonjan says. “For me, it’s like having a steady date for 10 years, who’s now getting checked out by other people.” He’s happy to share. “But I saw her first.”

PUNE

In Pune, Shantanu Paranjape and Anurag Vaidya’s (@anny_bunny_v on Instagram) walks around the old and new city have given them a first-hand look at how much the past influences everyday life. “As with all history, the food, architecture, people, traditions and stories are connected,” Vaidya says. “You can only make those connections if you’ve walked through an area over and over yourself.”

In 2017, the connections culminated in a book documenting local heritage spots. Now, their company, Firasti Maharashtrachi (Flaneurs of Maharashtra), lead participants through their offbeat trails - spots where certain Peshwas lived, lesser-known Ganpati mandals, and historic markets. “We consult historians and libraries, but there’s more to a city than dates, wars and monuments,” Vaidya says. “You have to walk through a place to get a feel of how it operates, and appreciate its unique character.”

BHOPAL

Architect Huzoor Choudhry (@TheHuzoor on Twitter) remembers looking at the city’s neighbourhoods with a fresh eye as part of a team that set up the first local heritage tours 15 years ago. His familiarity with the city – the lane with the most pre-Independence homes, where the oldest zardozi craftsmen work, which are its oldest trees – has become a powerful asset.

Choudhry now creates signage for local monuments, has worked on interpretation panels in museums and proposed projects to restore the Moti Masjid area down to its cobbled streets.

The best research still comes from walking the streets and taking it all in he says. “Bhopal slowly grows on you,” he says.