Home / Art and Culture / London holds anti-China protest, says ‘Free Hong Kong’, ‘Free Tibet’ and ‘Close the Uyghur Camps’

London holds anti-China protest, says ‘Free Hong Kong’, ‘Free Tibet’ and ‘Close the Uyghur Camps’

Apart from the US, London too slams Chinese Communist Party on the occasion of 71st National Day of the People Republic of China, for its human rights violation against Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang and people of Hong Kong and Tibet

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 13:34 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, London [UK]

London holds anti-China protest in support of Uyghurs, Hong Kong and Tibet (Twitter/nottsocialist)

A protest was organised in London against Chinese government who is committing atrocities against people of Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet on the occasion of 71st National Day of the People Republic of China.

People were seen holding flags of Hong Kong, Tibet and Turkistan to mark their support. The protesters, who were in large numbers, were opposing the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) enforcement of the “Hong Kong National Security Law” and persecution of the Chinese people.

Some of the banners read: ‘Free Hong Kong’, ‘Free Tibet’ and ‘China Close the Uyghur Camps’.

Meanwhile, a protest was organised in Canada outside the Chinese Consulate in Toronto by members of the Hong Kong, Tibetan, Vietnamese, Mongolian, Taiwanese and other communities whose freedom is under attack from the Chinese Communist Party. Members of Indian diaspora also participated in this protest on Thursday.

In Hong Kong, police arrested at least 69 people for allegedly participating in an “unauthorised” pro-democracy demonstration on China’s National Day on Thursday and around 20 were fined for alleged violations of COVID-19 social distancing regulations.

Several protesters chanted anti-police slogans and “revolution of our times,” the second half of a popular protest slogan that begins with “Liberate Hong Kong”.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

