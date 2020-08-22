Malala Yousafzai comes up with book club ‘Fearless’, would suggest US President Donald Trump to read THIS book

It were books that helped her heal from the trauma of being shot in the head by a Taliban gunman in an assassination attempt for her activism back in 2012 and after graduating from Oxford University in June 2020, Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai is all set to come up with her digital book club ‘Fearless’. It will be hosted by Austin-based literary startup, Literati, which is making a big move from their children’s book club into adult book clubs.

Malala’s Fearless is slated to start in October this year and will feature bold and inspiring women writers. Literati CEO and Founder Jessica Ewing told Forbes, “Malala has always been a perfect choice for us obviously just because she is so aspirational. She’s just admired by so many people. And she’s just a fanatic reader. Fanatic reader, in love with books, she feels at home with education. We just knew this is someone who cares deeply about books and deeply about reading. For our brand she is the perfect mind in the middle between our kids’ brand our luminary brand. So she’s been really wonderful to work with.”

A lover of non-fiction, Malala barely had access to many books in Pakistan until the age of 15. The eight-nine books that she had were considered a huge accomplishment by her. While Paulo Coelho’s ‘The Alchemist’ is her all-time favorite book, the 23-year-old will be selecting a book each month which she will read and later discuss with her followers before recommending it to the subscribers.

Talking about ‘Fearless’ being the theme of her upcoming book club, Malala shared with the news agency, “As somebody who spoke out during a time when terrorism was spreading, being fearless became such an important part of my life. And for me that was overcoming your fear.” She elaborated that while it is inevitable to be nervous, anxious or worried about the responses that we receive, what defines one is overcoming those fears and sticking to doing what one believes in.

“Fearless are those people who overcome these obstacles, who overcome these fears that surround them internally and externally. And they come forward with all that is in their heart — they tell the truth, they’re radical in expressing their feelings and they share actual true stories, they express their true feelings. That’s what fearless means to me,” Malala reasoned about her book club’s name.

While her own robust writings include books like ‘I Am Malala’, ‘We Are Displaced’ and ‘Malala’s Magic Pencil’, Malala revealed in an interview with Bustle about a book that she would suggest President Trump to read if she had the power to make one recommendation to him. She told the news agency, “I wish he would read. Based on what’s happening right now, Why I’m No Longer Talking to White People About Race. I just started [it], but it’s a sophisticated and detailed approach to defining structural racism. It’s [about] being educated and understanding what racism is, and how it’s embedded within our systems. I want the president to know a lot of things. I want him to learn a lot.”

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter