Masked Mona Lisa, Van Gogh, Frida Kahlo: Artist recreates famous paintings with coronavirus era twist

Genevieve Blais took to Instagram and started the page, Plague History, to recreate iconic classic artworks in the age of the coronavirus pandemic.

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 20:01 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times Delhi

Genevieve Blais’ recreation of Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa (Instagram/Plague History)

Canada based photo artist  Genevieve Blais’ work is all about historical and theoretical narratives. And in light of the coronavirus pandemic, the artist took to Instagram and started the page, Plague History, to recreate iconic classic artworks in the age of the coronavirus pandemic. According to Design You Trust, the artist said, “We could all use a smile in lieu of recent events, so I decided to update art history for 2020.”

Since starting the page around three months ago, the Canada-based artist has reimagined iconic artworks including the Mona Lisa, her omnious smile hidden behind a mask, a self potrait of Dutch impressionist artist, Vincent Van Gogh, both ears intact securing the mask in place, The Lovers by Gustav Klimt, seen masked and embracing, which she cleverly corrected wasn’t social distancing, the Statue of Liberty, Johannes Vermeer’s Girl With A Pearl Earring, The Scream by Edvard Munch, muffled by a mask, Michelangelo’s Creation of Adam, cleverly captioned that God too is practising social distancing, to name a few.

 



 



 

 Marie Antoinette’s artwork was cleverly captioned, “Let them drink bleach!”

 

Carlo Dolci’s St Rose of Lima was the first artwork that the artist posted, she captioned it, “Saint Rose of Lima in 2020.”

On her website, Genevieve’s work is described as, “a twisted representation of familiar subject matter”, which “characterizes her fantasy world”. The description goes on to add that her work “draws on themes of sexuality, mortality and symbolism”. The artworks are for sale on the artist’s website.

