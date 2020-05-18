Sections
Home / Art and Culture / Michael Jordan’s sneakers fetch record $560,000 at Sotheby’s

Michael Jordan’s sneakers fetch record $560,000 at Sotheby’s

A game-worn pair of Nike sneakers from Michael Jordan’s glory days sold for a record $560,000 -- almost four times the initial estimate for the autographed shoes, Sotheby’s said.

Updated: May 18, 2020 01:44 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Saumya Sharma, Hindustan Times Delhi

Michael Jordan’s sneakers fetch record $560,000 at Sotheby’s. (Sotheby’s/Instagram)

A game-worn pair of Nike sneakers from Michael Jordan’s glory days sold for a record $560,000 -- almost four times the initial estimate for the autographed shoes, Sotheby’s said.

Bidding for the “Air Jordan 1s,” custom-made for the Hall of Famer in sizes 13 and 13 1/2 in the Chicago Bulls colors, started more than a week ago in New York. The auction house earlier estimated they would fetch as much as $150,000.

Sotheby’s held an earlier record for sneakers at auction with $437,500 paid for Nike’s “Moon Shoe” last year.

The “Air Jordan 1s” came from the collection of Jordan Geller, a collector and founder of the Shoezeum, the world’s first sneaker museum, Sotheby’s said.



In the caption on their Instagram post, Sotheby’s wrote, “Slam Dunk! Michael Jordan’s #GameWorn, #Autographed Nike Air Jordan 1s sold in an online auction today for $560,000, setting a new world auction record for any pair of #sneakers - surpassing the previous auction record of $437,500 set at Sotheby’s in July 2019 by the Nike Waffle Racing Flat ‘Moon Shoe’. One of the most important basketball sneakers of all time made exclusively for the legendary NBA #ChicagoBulls player in 1985, the pair was sold to coincide with the final episode of the popular ESPN documentary ‘The Last Dance’, which spotlights the Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan...”

 

Jordan is once again the most famous basketball player in the world following the release of “The Last Dance,” an ESPN documentary series. The 10-part series chronicle focuses on his career and how the Chicago Bulls chased their sixth NBA championship during the 1997-98 season. Each week, about 6 million viewers have tuned in to see the show.

The final two episodes air tonight.

-- with inputs from Bloomberg

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Dalai Lama teaches how one can tackle negative emotions amid pandemic
May 18, 2020 01:20 IST
25 years on, Tibetan government-in-exile renews call for Panchen Lama’s release
May 18, 2020 01:12 IST
On International Museum Day, its ‘access for all’ in age of ‘new normal’
May 18, 2020 01:08 IST
Five more Covid-19 patients recover in Himachal; active cases come down to 31
May 18, 2020 01:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.