Monday Motivation: Famous quotes to kick-start your Monday morning with a boost

The pandemic has been the hub of procrastination for a lot of us, and working from home is still difficult to navigate through, on top of that if you add the Monday blues, it is a bit too much to take in! Perhaps it wasn’t such a brilliant idea to binge that TV show till 3 in the morning. Fear not, we are here to provide you with the perfect cup of coffee made with fresh motivation and sprinkled with some extra energy that will be sure to kick-start your day!

“Mondays are the start of the work week which offer new beginnings 52 times a year!” – David Dweck

“You don’t have to be great to start, but you have to start to be great.” – Zig Ziglar

“A ship is always safe at shore but that is not what it’s built for.” – Albert Einstein

“The successful warrior is the average man, with laser-like focus.” – Bruce Lee

“Your Monday morning thoughts set the tone for your whole week. See yourself getting stronger, and living a fulfilling, happier & healthier life.” – Germany Kent

“Life is full of beauty. Notice it. Notice the bumble bee, the small child, and the smiling faces. Smell the rain and feel the wind. Live your life to the fullest potential, and fight for your dreams.” – Ashley Smith

“When you start to do the things that you truly love, it wouldn’t matter whether it is Monday or Friday; you would be so excited to wake up each morning to work on your passions.“ – Edmond Mbiaka

“Success means doing the best we can with what we have. Success is the doing, not the getting; in the trying, not the triumph. Success is a personal standard, reaching for the highest that is in us, becoming all that we can be.” – Zig Ziglar

“The only thing worse than starting something and failing … is not starting something.” – Seth Godin

“If I had eight hours to chop down a tree, I’d spend six hours sharpening my axe.” – Abraham Lincoln

“I’ve missed more than 9000 shots in my career. I’ve lost almost 300 games. 26 times, I’ve been trusted to take the game winning shot and missed. I’ve failed over and over and over again in my life. And that is why I succeed.” – Michael Jordan

“Amateurs sit and wait for inspiration, the rest of us just get up and go to work.” – Stephen King

“The truth is that our finest moments are most likely to occur when we are feeling deeply uncomfortable, unhappy, or unfulfilled. For it is only in such moments, propelled by our discomfort, that we are likely to step out of our ruts and start searching for different ways or truer answers.” – M. Scott Peck

Go out or rather, stay home and seize the day. Your goals are yours alone to achieve and make into reality!

