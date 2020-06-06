Sections
Home / Art and Culture / Monks help distressed people in Ranchi during coronavirus lockdown

Monks help distressed people in Ranchi during coronavirus lockdown

The Yogoda Satsanga Sakha Ashram in Ranchi provided vegetables grown in its kitchen garden to the police to run their community kitchens for serving the meals to the needy during the lockdown.

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 14:06 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Alfea Jamal, Ranchi

Bodh Gaya: Resident monks of Bodh Gaya temple on their way to offer special prayers to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, in Bodh Gaya, Friday, June 5, 2020. (PTI)

The Yogoda Satsanga Sakha Ashram in Ranchi provided vegetables grown in its kitchen garden to the police to run their community kitchens for serving the meals to the needy during the lockdown.

Police stations across Jharkhand have been serving meals to the poor for the last several weeks.

“Vegetables grown in the ashram were provided to the local police station in Chutia, Ranchi, which used them in their community kitchen to prepare Khichdi and distributed it among thousands of needy people,” Swami Iswaranand ji said on Friday.

The devotees also provided cooked food to the poor during the lockdown, besides distributing dry ration and sanitary kits among 6,000 vulnerable families in Ranchi and nearby villages during the lockdown.



Doctors associated with the ashram educated people about the necessity of maintaining social distancing, wearing masks and frequent hand washing.

The ashram, which has closed its daily meditation schedule till June 8, is helping its devotees participate in online meditation on Mondays and Thursdays, he said.

“The ashram will soon come up with a schedule for the June 21 International Yoga Day,” said senior monk of the ashram, founded by Paramahansa Yogananda.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed. )

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Dad’s hilarious review about daughter’s pretend-restaurant goes viral
Jun 06, 2020 14:22 IST
Sovereign Gold Bond to open on Monday, issue price fixed at Rs 4,677/gm
Jun 06, 2020 14:21 IST
Akram ranks Sachin 5th in his list of top batsmen, gives reason
Jun 06, 2020 14:29 IST
Novak Djokovic calls rules for return of US Open ‘extreme’ for players
Jun 06, 2020 14:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.