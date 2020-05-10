Sections
Mother’s Day 2020: To mark this special day dedicated to mothers around the world, Google has debuted a new interactive homepage Doodle that lets you craft a card that you can even send as a virtual Mother’s Day card.

Updated: May 10, 2020 08:44 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times Delhi

Mother’s Day 2020: Show your mom you love her with a virtual card by Google Doodle today. (Google.com)

It’s Mother’s Day and Google is celebrating with an interactive doodle on its homepage through which users can craft an e-card to share with their mothers via email or social media. Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, as we all practice social distancing, or we’re distanced by miles owing to a job or other responsibilities, the virtual card comes to the rescue. At least the six feet or more space between us physically cannot stop hearts from staying connected.

Google Doodle on Google homepage for Mother’s Day 2020. ( Google.com )

Google explains its latest Doodle saying it was inspired in part by a surge in searches for “Homemade Mother’s Day card” and similar searches for “virtual” gifts and ideas for the holiday. Through its homepage, this interactive Doodle lets users create completely custom cards using digital elements based on real-life crafts including animated hearts, mother turtle with her baby, giraffes made of macaroni art, flowers, dragonflies, stars made of glitter and more.

Once this virtual Mother’s Day card has been created from the Google Doodle, the link can then be shared which opens the custom-created, animated card.

The virtual card looks like this before sending, the white patch contains the elements you want to add. ( Google.com )

The second Sunday of May is celebrated as Mother’s Day in India and some other parts of the world. This year it falls on May 10. Mother’s Day is an opportunity for us to tell our mothers how special they are and what they mean to us. Whether it is making a card, baking a cake or doing something extra special, take this opportunity while keeping social distancing rules in place to show your mother what she means to you and that you appreciate her everyday for all she does for you.



