Sections
Home / Art and Culture / No laughing matter: Dutch police say Frans Hals painting, Two Laughing Boys, stolen for third time

No laughing matter: Dutch police say Frans Hals painting, Two Laughing Boys, stolen for third time

A painting by 17th-century Dutch artist Frans Hals has been stolen — for the third time — from a provincial museum in the central Netherlands.

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 21:51 IST

By Associted Press | Posted by: Alfea Jamal, The Hague

Two Laughing Boys and a Mug of Beer by Frans Hals (Wikipedia)

A painting by 17th-century Dutch artist Frans Hals has been stolen — for the third time — from a provincial museum in the central Netherlands.

Police said Thursday that “Two Laughing Boys” was stolen early Wednesday from the Museum Hofje van Mevrouw van Aerden in Leerdam, 60 kilometers south of Amsterdam.

The museum declined comment, referring questions to the police.

A statement issued by police said the museum’s alarm went off around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday and officers found that a rear door had been forced.



According to police, the same Hals painting was stolen in 1988 together with a work by Jacob van Ruisdael. Both were recovered three years later. In 2011, both paintings were again stolen and recovered six months later. Further details of the earlier thefts weren’t immediately available.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ruckus in North Delhi Municipal Corporation over purchase of anti-dengue spray
Aug 27, 2020 22:58 IST
Jamia demands action against Sudarshan News
Aug 27, 2020 22:56 IST
Frequent Covid infections among Chandigarh admn, MC staff derail public dealing works
Aug 27, 2020 22:47 IST
Man booked for raping 12-year-old daughter in J&K’s Doda
Aug 27, 2020 22:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.