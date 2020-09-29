Odisha formed on linguistic basis, will promote mother tongue Odia: CM Naveen Patnaik

Sections
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday said that Odisha is the first state formed on linguistic basis in the country and the government will protect and promote its mother tongue Odia.

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 20:17 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta, Bhubaneswar (Odisha)

“Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has formed a Committee to go through all aspects of the New Education Policy 2020 and come up with findings after discussing with various stakeholders. Odisha is the first state formed on linguistic basis in the country and we will protect and promote our mother tounge Odia’, whether it is in New Education Policy or any other intervention of the Union Government,” Patnaik said while holding a legislative party meeting ahead of Assembly Session which is set to commence from Tuesday.

Patnaik said that the committee “will form an important principle to evaluate the Education policy and in addition to this ‘How rural students will be impacted’ will also be an important criterion.”

The new National Education Policy (NEP) approved by the Union Cabinet on July 29 is set to usher in a slew of changes with the vision of creating an education system that contributes directly to transforming the country, providing high-quality education to all, and making India a global knowledge superpower.

The policy aims to enable an individual to study one or more specialized areas of interest at a deep level, and also develop character, scientific temper, creativity, the spirit of service, and 21st-century capabilities across a range of disciplines including sciences, social sciences, arts, and humanities, among others.

