Origami for Life: 20,000 paper birds help fund Covid-19 units at Belgium’s Hospital Erasme

An art installation made of 20,325 origamis called "Origami For Life" by Belgian designer and artist Charles Kaisin is pictured at the Cathedral of St. Michael and St. Gudula in Brussels, Belgium. (REUTERS/Yves Herman)

20,000 multicoloured origami birds have been installed in a medieval-era cathedral in Brussels, Belgium, as an initiative to raise funds for two Covid-19 units at the Hospital Erasme.

The art installation titled Origami For Life, is an initiative by the artist Charles Kaisin. The aim is to raise funds for Hospital Erasme in Belgium by creating Origami art using over 20,000 origami.

Suspended from the ceiling of the Cathedral of Saint Michael and Saint Gudula by thin wires, the artwork has come from as far as Hong Kong, New York and Tokyo, after Belgian designer Charles Kaisin asked people to send in home-made birds, or deposit them in boxes in 160 shops around Brussels.

Each bird was matched by a donation from companies including French energy firm Engie, raising 101,625 euros ($119,744) for two units for Covid-19 patients at the Erasmus hospital in Brussels. On the artist’s official website, he mentions the objective behind this initiative which is to fund a Covid-19 special care unit for Hospital Erasme per €50,000 raised; and also to “Build a 10,000 Origamis installation to be exposed at the KANAL - Centre Pompidou in Brussels.”

“I had a very serious heart surgery and I was well taken care of by this hospital. It’s why I wanted to help them,” Kaisin told Reuters.

The artist also shared a tutorial video on how to make Origami through which people can support this initiative:

Kaisin also organised an art auction which raised a further 300,000 euros ($353,000) for the hospital, in order to support its medical research, including the side effects of potential Covid-19 treatments.

