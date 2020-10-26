Parampara Series goes digital: Archives of performances by maestros will enthral classical arts aficionados

An endeavour to promote Indian classical arts, which had become a tradition over the last two decades, faced a challenge by the pandemic. But, instead of bowing down, it took help of technology and is all set to make its debut on a new platform! The annual Parampara Series — National Festival of Music and Dance organised by Natya Tarangini and Kuchipudi exponents Raja Radha Reddy and Kaushalya Reddy, will be held online this year.

Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia will be part of artiste talk that will be pre-recorded for this year’s edition of the festival.

Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia (flute), Vidushi Kishori Amonkar (vocals), Vyjayanthimala Bali (Bharatanatyam danseuse-actor), L Subramaniam (carnatic vocalist-violinist), Vikku Vinayakram (percussionist - ghatam) — and many other maestros are part of the stellar line-up of the 24th edition of this event. Memories of their ace performances will be re-lived by some, and witnessed for the first time by others, as archives of their previous performances at this festival will be telecast on the YouTube channels of United Nations India, and Raja Radha Reddy.

“Parampara Series started in 1997, to bring the best of the best. It was our attempt to show that when a master is performing, you cannot stay untouched because a master knows how to captivate the audience, which often leaves after the hall after the show, crying or in awe. That is what we are trying to bring,” says Kaushalya Reddy.

Kaushalya Reddy, Kuchipudi exponent.

Venkaiah Naidu, Vice President of India, will inaugurate this month-long event on October 27, marking the World Day for Audiovisual Heritage celebrations by United Nations. And starting October 30, every weekend there will be a live telecast of recently recorded talks/discussions and archival, legendary performances of the classical doyens.

Vyjayanthimala Bali’s Bharatanatyam performance with exponent Alarmel Valli will be telecast on Nov 14.

Participating artistes, too, feel the challenges posed by the pandemic, and say it’s only right for classical concerts to take the digital route. Hindustani classical instrumentalist and Grammy Award winner Padma Bhushan, Pt Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, says, “Corona has paused almost every classical arts concert in the country. And this situation is not going to normalise any time soon. So, it’s important to showcase our arts online. This way even the new generation will be able to see the artistes, who have been performing for years, and indulge in Indian classical arts.”

Catch It Live What: Parampara Series Where: www.youtube.com/channel/UCaTfHH34fQgjwGZ44UZuGAQ and www.youtube.com/user/RajaRadhaReddy When: October 30 to November 22 (every weekend) Timing: 8pm

