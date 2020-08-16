Parsi New Year 2020: Significance, history, wishes to send to your loved ones this Navroz

Parsi New Year, also known as Navroz or Nowroz, is celebrated to mark the beginning of the Iranian calendar. In Persian, ‘Nav’ stands for new, and ‘Roz’ stands for the day, which literally translates to ‘new day’. The tradition is believed to have been celebrated for the past 3,000 years, and is observed by Iranians and the Parsi community around the world. The most prominent Navroz celebrations take place in Maharashtra and Gujarat in India on account of a sizeable Parsi population living there. Navroz falls in the month of August, according to the Gregorian calendar. This year it’s being celebrated on August 16.

Why is Navroz celebrated in India in August?

Navroz is celebrated in March globally, however, in India, the Shahenshahi calendar is followed that doesn’t account for leap years, hence Navroz arrives 200 days later, in August.

Navroz is also known as Jamshed-i-Navroz, after the Persian King, Jamshed. The king is credited with having created the Persian calendar, or the Shahenshahi calendar. Legend tells the tale of Jamshed saving the world from an apocalypse that came in the form of a winter, destined to kill everyone. The king used a throne studded with precious gems and rose to the heavens on the shoulders of demons where he shone brighter than the sun, and hence a new day was born, called Navroz.

On this day, people pray for everyone’s prosperity and good health as they spend the day decluttering their homes, minds and hearts of all things unnecessary. This is a version of spring cleaning that takes place a day before Navroz, and is known as Pateti.

The Parsi community dresses up in their traditional attire, decorate their homes and prepare delicious food including Prawn Patio, Mori Dar, Patra Ni Macchi, Haleem, Akoori, Berry Pulao, Patra ni Machhi and more. Parsis also visit the Fire Temple (Agiary) and offer fruits, sandalwood, milk and flowers on this auspicious day.

Although this year owing to the coronavirus pandemic, it might be a tad difficult to meet your friends and family and given that hopefully everyone is getting out of their homes only when needed, you can still spread the joy through these thoughtful messages, and wishes this Navroz:

* May you achieve success in everything you do in life, and all your heartfelt wishes come true. Here’s wishing you a Happy New Year full of happiness & prosperity. Navroz Mubarak

* As the New Year begins, let us pray for a year of peace, happiness, and abundance. God bless you throughout this new year. Happy Navroz!

* This new year, I pray for you and your family’s happiness and well-being. May you have a great year ahead. Navroz Mubarak!

* A new year brings forth 365 blank pages, remember to write the most beautiful chapter of your lives. Happy Navroz!

* All things bright and beautiful, all things fine and wonderful, all these are wished for you on this day and forever. Navroz Mubarak!

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter