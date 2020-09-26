Sections
E-Paper
Home / Art and Culture / Patnaik seeks classical status for Odissi music

Patnaik seeks classical status for Odissi music

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has urged the Centre to accord classical status to Odissi music as it has at least 2,000-years old tradition and is based on ‘Shastra’ having its own ‘Raga’.

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 15:14 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta, Bhubaneswar

“No doubt Odissi music has all the requisite and exclusive characteristics to be recognised as classical music,”Patnaik in a letter to Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism. (Wikimedia Commons)

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has urged the Centre to accord classical status to Odissi music as it has at least 2,000-years old tradition and is based on ‘Shastra’ having its own ‘Raga’.

Patnaik in a letter to Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism, Prahlad Singh Patel on Friday said, “It (Odissi music) has a distinctive rendition style based on codified grammar, the characteristic giti system of classical texts and having its own tala, different from Hindustani and Carnatic music.” “No doubt Odissi music has all the requisite and exclusive characteristics to be recognised as classical music,” the letter said.

Patnaiks letter came a few days after the state’s Heritage Cabinet approved a proposal to move the Centre seeking classical tag for Odissi Music (vocal and instrumental).

The chief minister in the letter said the Odisha government has already undertaken pioneering efforts to get classical status for Odissi music at an institutional level by establishing the Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra Odissi Research Centre and Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi with the purpose of promotion of music, dance and drama in the state.



The state government had also established the Utkal University of Culture way back in 1999.

“Odissi music has made significant impact on Indian cultural scenario. Several Odishan playwrights, sculptors, painters and choreographers have earned national and international fame,” he said.

The chief minister said while Odissi dance has been recognised as one of the classical forms, Odissi music is yet to get the recognition as a classical form at the national level.

“I would, therefore, request you to kindly appreciate our heritage, the elegant and classical elements of Odissi music and confer classical status to Odissi music (vocal and instrumental) to fulfil the long cherished dream of music lovers of Odisha and that of India,” Patnaik said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India grants $15 million to Sri Lanka to promote Buddhist ties
Sep 26, 2020 15:29 IST
India and Japan to tie-up for 5G technologies, QUAD to pitch in
Sep 26, 2020 14:07 IST
On former PM Manmohan Singh’s birthday, Chidambaram seeks Bharat Ratna for him
Sep 26, 2020 15:31 IST
Delhi to appoint consultant for 24X7 water supply, to cut leakages: Kejriwal
Sep 26, 2020 14:19 IST

latest news

Watching him walk out to bat is scary, he’s like a wrestler: Karthik
Sep 26, 2020 15:52 IST
Sher-e-Kashmir University introduces high-density pears
Sep 26, 2020 15:49 IST
Aamir Khan spotted shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha in Delhi
Sep 26, 2020 15:48 IST
Thoothukudi custodial deaths: CBI files charge sheet naming 9 police personnel for torturing father, son
Sep 26, 2020 15:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.