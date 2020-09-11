Pipe dreams: This ex-Swarathma drummer coaxes music out of scrap

Manuel with his tubela, which he says is ‘like a tabla but made from PVC pipes’.

Montry Manuel sees music in everything, and for nine years, he’s been coaxing notes out of scrap. The former drummer with Swarathma makes percussion and wind instruments out of bits of discarded bottles, PVC pipes, metal sheets, even shock absorbers from bikes. His brand is named Thaalavattam, Circle of Rhythm in Malayalam, and its tagline is ‘Reduce, Reuse, Retune’.

Manuel started this experimental project inspired by the street musicians of Europe. The former advertising art director from Kochi began playing drums at the age of 10 and quit the ad world in 2006 to play with Swarathma for seven years.

Touring internationally, he was inspired by the street musicians who crafted music out of whatever they had at hand — cans, metal scraps, vessels filled with water. “I decided it was time to break the rules too,” he says. He designs instruments that essentially wouldn’t otherwise exist, from scraps that would otherwise end up in landfills, and lets the sounds that emerge form a new kind of music. He calls his genre ‘green melody’ and his favourite model is a wind instrument he christened the ‘tubela’, made from PVC pipe.

Manuel live at the Ozora EDM festival in Hungary, with his drums fashioned out of plastic cans.

“Gaining people’s attention was never a challenge. What I am doing is offbeat,” Manuel says. Music lovers keen on exploring different genres attend his shows in India and around the world. He tours Europe regularly, playing in venues across countries from Austria and the Netherlands to Switzerland and Germany. He is in fact currently stuck in Austria because of the pandemic.

To the beat of a new drum

His first big break in his solo career with green melody came in 2014, when he got to play live at the EDM festival Ozora in Hungary. He then played there four years in a row; his brightly painted drums made from empty cans became a fixture at every gig. “The emptiness creates a booming echo that enhances the sound,” Manuel says.

Manuel does at least 20 shows annually across Europe and carrying the instruments was initially a challenge. “At airport checks, they would consider this just scrap and I had to explain why I was carrying it,” he says. So he started designing pieces with travel in mind. “I bring my art and design skills into action here. Now they fit into smaller boxes and are easy to carry around,” he says.

Manuel is now reaching out to a new generation, with workshops for children on instrument-making that he now plans to take online.

“Things in Austria are different than in India. There are gigs happening with people maintaining social distance. So I want to wait for a while, gauge the situation and maybe do local gigs here on the weekends too,” he says.