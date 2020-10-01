Sections
E-Paper
Home / Art and Culture / Quarantine with Quran: Hyderabad cab driver uses six months of lockdown to produce the Holy book in his handwriting

Quarantine with Quran: Hyderabad cab driver uses six months of lockdown to produce the Holy book in his handwriting

Practising his calligraphy skills, a cab driver from Hyderabad made the most of the six-seven months of Covid-19 lockdown to produce a copy of the Holy Quran in his handwriting

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 17:24 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Hyderabad (Telangana) [India]

Hyderabad cab driver produces Quran in calligraphy in six months (Twitter/KBAthewarrior)

Utilising the COVID-19-induced lockdown, a cab driver from Hyderabad has managed to produce a copy of the Holy Quran in calligraphy in just about six months.

When world complaint about being locked inside house for months during the lockdowns, Mohammed Afzal, whose writing experience was limited to slate and chalk, burnt midnight oil to produce a copy of the holy book in his handwriting.

“I never learnt calligraphy but once I started writing just before the nationwide lockdown started, I became better and better. Now I feel good that I have completed the whole Quran in six-seven months,” Afzal tells ANI.

He adds usually he would not find time to write because of his profession as a cab driver. “But after the lockdown started, I got time to write the Quran. During the month of Ramadan, I spent about 16 to 18 hours continuously writing the Quran,” he says.



Afzal thanks his father who taught his writing on slate. “But I had to discontinue my studies. When I used to read the Quran, I always wished that I could write it one day,” Afzal tells ANI, adding his hobby is writing.

A local mufti, Sadiq Mohiuddin Faheem, said it is good that Afzal utilised the lockdown for a very good cause.

“I was happy when he approached me with the handwritten Quran,” he said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Nawaz Sharif talks of ‘missile reverse-engineering’ to tout military ties
Oct 01, 2020 18:24 IST
Rahul Gandhi detained on way to Hathras; says pushed, hit with lathi by cops
Oct 01, 2020 17:03 IST
KXIP vs MI Live: Kings XI Punjab win toss, elect to bowl
Oct 01, 2020 19:03 IST
China’s resurrection of 1959 LAC claim may be first step. India preps for fallout
Oct 01, 2020 12:37 IST

latest news

Hooda dares Khattar to contest Baroda bypoll
Oct 01, 2020 18:58 IST
International flights: Why Dubai has put additional checks on Indians
Oct 01, 2020 18:56 IST
Trump event cited for enquiry into Centre’s Covid handling, SC rejects plea
Oct 01, 2020 18:43 IST
EU regulator launches real-time review of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine
Oct 01, 2020 18:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.