Rahat Indori’s demise: Poetic tributes pour in from students, followers

Ek hi nadi ke hain ye, do kinaare doston.

Dostaana zindagi se, maut se yaari rakho.

This couplet was composed by Urdu poet and Bollywood lyricist, Rahat Indori, who breathed his last in Indore on Tuesday evening, after announcing a day before that he had tested positive for Covid-19. His demise certainly came as a shock to many city-based poetry and shayari clubs, who have decided to host virtual mushairas to pay their tribute to his expansive repertoire of work.

“Rahat Indori sa’ab was a stage poet like no one else. His style of recitation was unique and he carried a raw enthusiasm with him throughout his performance that never seemed to wane,” says Indrajit Ghoshal, founder of a city-based club Poetry Darbaar, adding, “I’m planning to do an online live event on the club’s social media handles to celebrate the life of this Urdu poet who will be always with us.”

Youngsters who have been studying Indori’s work have planned to host a digital readathon and poetry recital as a tribute to the late lyricist. “Indori ji’s shayari has helped all of us at such hard times in our lives. Youth is such a confusing time, and his poetry has many a times made us see problems in a different light. To celebrate his work, me and some of my classmates will be participating in a digital poetry recital and sharing the couplet of his shayari that we love the most,” says Utkarsh Singh, a student of Hindi (Hons) at Satyawati College, Delhi University (DU).

“Indori sir would go out of his way to read and promote works of new writers, saying that these youngsters would go on to add to the literary world”

– Ankur Mishra, from Kavishala

Ankur Mishra, founder of poetry collective Kavishala, remembers Indori for the latter’s constant support to young writers. “Unlike a lot of people, Indori sir always promoted new talent; he would go out of his way to read and promote works of new poets and writers, saying that these youngsters would go on to add to the literary world.”

Talking about paying tribute to the late poet, Mishra adds, “We had launched our Indore Chapter of Kavishala right before the lockdown and were in talks to get Indori sir to attend the event. The collective has started a series of talks titled ‘Kavishala Talks’ with popular authors and noted celebrities. We plan to celebrate the life of Rahat Indori through these conversations in the coming days.”

Aspiring poets and shayars who are experiencing a deep sense of loss, are also taking to the digital medium to pay regards to the master. Himanshi Pandey, a student of Hindi (Hons) at Miranda House, DU, says, “His death is a huge loss to anyone who loves Urdu poetry and wanted to become a poet. I can’t believe we’ll never hear another couplet from Indori ji anymore. Me and my college friends had started a poetry club and we used to discuss Indori ji poems so often. We have decided to host a digital meet now, in which we will invite all students who would like to talk about how Indori Ji’s poetry and shayari helped them cope with their life problems. Some of us have also written poetry inspired from his life and body of work, and will be discussing these in the meet as well.”

