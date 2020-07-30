Raksha Bandhan 2020: Rakhi Post, Rakhi mailbox, online orders surge amid Covid-19

Madhavi Amballa (25), an architect, shows designer handmade rakhi's made by her at home during the lockdown period, in Mumbai, Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Amballa crafted rakhis which resemble food items like Idli, Dosa and Pizza. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)

Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi celebrates the unconditional bond that connects siblings since the day they’re born. The word Raksha Bandhan literally translates to ‘safety’ and ‘bond’. It is a promise to always be there, protect, and guide one another regardless of the circumstances. The festival is a time-honoured ritual with its roots in mythology and is the greatest gift that siblings can give each other.

Ahead of Raksha Bandhan this year, Karnataka postal circle has introduced an online portal called Rakhi Post to deliver rakhis across the country amid the Covid-19 outbreak. This year Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on Monday, August 3.

This service can be used to send rakhis to people across the country without violating the coronavirus norms.

Senior Superintendent of Post offices, Shriharsha N told ANI, “I am happy to announce that Karnataka postal circle has introduced an online portal ‘rakhi post’ to deliver rakhis to people during coronavirus phase.”

“People willing to avail this service can visit this portal and pay a nominal amount of Rs 100 to send a rakhi,” Shriharsha continued.

The official has suggested to avail the service before July 31 for the timely delivery of rakhis.

The portal is also offering a special service to send rakhis to the soldier deployed on the borders. “We have also introduced a unique feature to deliver rakhis to Indian soldiers on the borders,” he added.

A few days ago, the Chandigarh Postal Division also introduced a Rakhi Mail Box in post offices for minimum interaction during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

There are 43 post offices in Chandigarh, 25 post offices in Mohali and 27 post offices in Ropar which come under this division and have received requests from around the world.

In Delhi-NCR, residents came up with a special gesture to recognise the selfless service of doctors and police personnel amid the pandemic. Women in certain residential areas in Delhi-NCR took the initiative to send rakhis to hospitals namely AIIMS and others, along with sending rakhis to police stations near their homes.

While the options for rakhis are aplenty, including hand-made, cartoon-character based, seed rakhis that can be planted later, and even edible rakhis, most women have been opting contactless delivery services, either via post or e-commerce sites.

--with inputs from ANI

