Ranveer Singh transforms into a Vincent Van Gogh’s artwork shares heartfelt message

Actor Ranveer Singh on Tuesday took inspiration from Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh as he turned himself into one of the artists’ acclaimed artwork.

Updated: May 19, 2020 14:08 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times Delhi

Actor Ranveer Singh on Tuesday took inspiration from Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh as he turned himself into one of the artists’ acclaimed artwork. (Instagram/Wikipedia)

Amid the government mandated lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic that has taken over the world, people who are cooped up indoors are making the most of social media, from posting their cooking skills, their dance moves, jokes, flaunting their workouts or simply sharing their thought. Social media usage and consumption seems to be at an all time high. And out Bollywood celebrities seem to have taken quite an affinity to constantly posting on their Instagram, providin us bored souls with some interesting posts and anecdotes. Most recently, Padmaavat actor Ranveer Singh on Tuesday transformed his own photo into one of the most well-known works by world-renowned Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh.

The 34-year-old star put out a picture on Instagram where he is seen in the widely-acclaimed blue and brown work by the painter. The Gully Boy star seems to have taken some inspiration from the self-portrait of the renowned painter and shared a similar picture reminding of what Ranveer would look like if he was from the 1800s.

Along with the picture, the ‘Padmaavat’ star quoted Van Gogh and wrote, “As we advance in life it becomes more and more difficult, but in fighting the difficulties the inmost strength of the heart is developed - Vincent Van Gogh.”

The post on the photo-sharing platform garnered appreciation far and wide and received more than 1,221,000 likes from fans and celebrity followers including Zoya Akhtar. Others including Huma Qureshi, Manish Malhotra and Nimrat Kaur also appreciated the post by leaving their comments.



Lately, the Simmba star has been updating his fans on his lockdown activities by sharing pictures and videos on social media. On Monday, Ranveer showcased his childhood fascination with American professional wrestler Hulk Hogan in a throwback photo. Along with the picture he wrote, “Whatcha gonna do, when Hulkamania runs wild on you!” #mondayfeeling throw it way back to when #WWF was life. had a poster on my wall of The Immortal @hulkhogan.” Truly relatable, most of our childhoods were spent re-enacting choke slams and creating winning belts out of aluminium foil.

Ranveer and wife Deepika Padukone have been spending their lockdown together in their Mumbai home, and often take to the gram to share their workouts and food escapades with their fans

(With agency inputs)

