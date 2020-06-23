Sections
Rock band Queen honoured with Royal Mail stamps for 50th anniversary

The latest Royal Mail series will have prints of Queen, the veteran rock band which featured the legendary Freddie Mercury as the frontman.

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 19:16 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times Delhi

Britain’s Royal Mail stamps which usually showcase images of royalty and the reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth, will now feature a different kind of Queen. (Royal Mail)

The set of 13 stamps will go on sale from July 9 and feature the artwork of the most popular album covers including Queen II, Sheer Heart Attack, A Night at the Opera, News of the World, The Game, Greatest Hits, The Works, and Innuendo. There will also be images from the band’s extravagant live performances and their first studio photoshoot in 1974, and of course four live images of band member Brian May, Roger Taylor, Freddie Mercury and John Deacon.

The set of 13 stamps will go on sale from July 9 and feature the artwork of the most popular album covers including Queen II, Sheer Heart Attack, A Night at the Opera, News of the World, The Game, Greatest Hits, The Works, and Innuendo. ( ROYAL MAIL )

Queen guitarist, Brian May said in a statement, “It’s hard to put into words what I feel when looking at these beautiful stamps. Since we four precocious boys started out on our quest 50 years ago, our lives have been devoted to making our impossible dream come true. Sometimes it’s strange to wake up and realize the position in which we are now held – we have become a national institution! And nothing brings this home more than this incredible tribute from Royal Mail.”

The rocker went on to add, “It’s particularly poignant to look at this collection of images now - now that we are all in a world dominated by a coronavirus, in which none of this could have happened. I just know that I feel an overwhelming desire to own one of these sets! Somehow it will be a way of persuading myself that it really DID all happen!”



“Wow.......stamps featuring our albums!” added drummer Roger Taylor. “What an honour. We must be really part of the furniture now! Thanks Royal Mail for stamping on us!”

Queen, who have sold more than 300 million records, are among some well-known musicians and bands who have Royal Mail stamps dedicated to them, this includes the Beatles, Pink Floyd, Elton John and David Bowie.

