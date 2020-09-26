Sections
Home / Art and Culture / Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik pays tribute to late singer Balasubrahmanyam

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik pays tribute to late singer Balasubrahmanyam

Balasubrahmanyam was a playback singer, music director, and a dubbing artist, his work significantly outdoing language barriers with contributions in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam film industries.

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 13:40 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Alfea Jamal, Puri Odisha

Puri: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik gives final touch to a sand sculpture in memory of legendary singer S P Balasubramanyam, who passed away today, at Puri beach, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. (PTI)

Famous sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture of Padma Shri SP Balasubrahmanyam to pay tribute to the legendary singer who passed away on Friday. Balasubrahmanyam was a playback singer, music director, and a dubbing artist, his work significantly outdoing language barriers with contributions in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam film industries.

The Padma Shri award-winning musician is survived by his wife Savitri Balasubrahmanyam and his children SP Charan and Pallavi Balasubrahmanyam. On August 5, the musician had confirmed testing positive for COVID-19 with ‘mild’ symptoms through a video message posted on his official Facebook page. In the video, the singer had detailed about having a little “discomfort” for two days, stating he had chest congestion along with cold and on-off fever, which led him to get tested for the virus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with several celebrities and fans, expressed their condolences on Friday.

SP Balasubrahmanyam had won six national awards and was also felicitated with Padma Shri (2001) and Padma Bhushan (2011).

