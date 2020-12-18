Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Art and Culture / Say it like a spy: The world of John le Carré

Say it like a spy: The world of John le Carré

Joe, hood, mole, cousin or pavement artist? A glossary that helps make sense of some of the most common terms in his espionage novels.

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 16:41 IST

By Dhamini Ratnam, Hindustan Times

The 2011 film Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, set in the 1970s, is full of spy-speak. (Netflix)

John le Carré’s novels made espionage terms — lamplighters and cousins, moles and scalp hunters — so popular that it is said that British agents began to use them too. But these words did more than add to the already highly codified lexicon of the intelligence apparatus; they served to lift the veil, ever so slightly, on the inscrutable world of spy networks and diplomatic fronts for a post War World 2 reader, who knew that the war may have ended but maintaining peace was still a full time job. Le Carré, who was employed by the British Foreign Service in the 1950s as an intelligence officer to look after spies behind the Iron Curtain, drew from his own rich experience. The Secret Intelligence Service (MI-6) would vet le Carré’s manuscripts while he worked with them, which means that the plots were certainly fictional. The vocabulary, on the other hand, is a different matter:

Circus: The in-house name for the British Intelligence agency modeled on MI 6, where le Carré (born David Cornwell) bases several of his characters, including the most famous, George Smiley

The Competition: The MI-5 or Security Service, which was Britain’s internal counter-espionage and counter-terrorism service

Control: The head of the Circus; he dies in Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy after launching an ill-fated attempt to smoke out the Soviet mole in the Circus. The operation goes south, Control is sacked, an inglorious end to his career; later, it is suggested that he didn’t, in fact, die



 

Scalp hunters: The British agents who do the dirty work: assassination, burglary, bugging and blackmail (also referred to as a burn)

Joe: British agents were called Joes, they could be stationed anywhere in the world, often with a front in another country, but swore their allegiance to the Queen

Hood: An agent gone bad, participating in criminal activities, also used by British agents to refer to Soviet spies

Mole: An enemy agent who buries deep into Western democratic set ups and/or intelligence networks, gathering and relaying information back to the Soviets

Double agent: A mole who is playing the agency he’s ostensibly working for. Le Carré’s novels often involved double-crossing double agents, such as in the Spy Who Came In From The Cold, where a triple cross left everyone cross-eyed

Coat-trailing: An agent acting as though he is a likely defector — as Alec Leamas does in The Spy Who Came In From The Cold, in the hope that he would be recruited by the enemy, and would then serve as a double agent

Honey pot/ honey trap: A trap which involves seduction, and quite possibly blackmail

Pavement artist: Agents who inconspicuously follow people around, carry out surveillance work

Cousins: The American intelligence agents, specifically the CIA, with whom the British agents often collaborate on some international cases

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Hathras woman was gang-raped, killed: CBI chargesheet
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Chinese firm behind Hambantota port project gets first contract in Sri Lanka’s Port City
by Rezaul H Laskar
Will bow my head in front of farmers, will discuss all issues, says PM Modi
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
1st Test, Day 2 Live: Ashwin’s 4 wickets help India take 53-run lead
by hindustantimes.com

latest news

Jakarta sets curfew for restaurants, malls to curb virus spread
by Bloomberg | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Say it like a spy: The world of John le Carré
by Dhamini Ratnam
UP: Sambhal administration scraps Rs50 lakh notices for farm protests
by S Raju
‘Indians are in a Christmas mood’: Gavaskar reacts to India’s poor fielding
by hindustantimes.com
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.