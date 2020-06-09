Mannat: A look inside Shah Rukh Khan’s Rs 200 crore Mumbai mansion

Shahrukh Khan, better known as King Khan in Bollywood, and the brilliant actor and eloquent orator needs no introduction with 80 Bollywood films and 14 Filmfare awards to his name so far. SRK’s fans often flock to his sprawling sea-facing mansion Mannat in Bandra, Mumbai to catch a glimpse of the actor. Mannat is supposed to be valued at Rs 200 crores and an interview with Radio Mirchi had revealed it is one of the most expensive things he owns. Shahrukh had his heart set on ‘Villa Vienna’, the original name of Mannat, since the filming of Yes Boss in 1997. SRK bought ‘Villa Vienna’ from the ‘Bai Khorshed Bhanu Sanjana Trust’ in 2001 and renamed it ‘Mannat’ in 2005. It has become quite the tourist attraction as fans throng outside to catch a glimpse of the ‘Badshah’ in all his glory. And King Khan being the man he is, often walks out to the balcony or terrace to wave to the fans, especially on occasions such as Eid or his birthday. Shahrukh Khan lives in Mannat with his wife, Gauri Khan, children Aryan, AbRam, Suhana and his sister Shehnaz.

‘Mannat’ is a 1920s-era, Grade III heritage villa with gleaming white towers supporting the building, giving it much of the dynamic effect that SRK himself has. On the outside, the house sports a tall back gate, boundary walls with high fences and the popular plaque with ‘Mannat Land’s End’ written on it. SRK often talks about the significance of the house to him and has said that if he were to ever be broke, he would sell everything but not ‘Mannat’

Under the guidance of Gauri Khan and architect-designer Kaif Faquih, ‘Mannat’ was constructed in the span of a decade with Rajiv Parekh now in charge of renovations. The house consists of six stories, multiple bedrooms and living areas, a gymnasium, pool, library, and a personal auditorium making it the most expensive residence on Mumbai and among the top 10 houses in the world.

The interiors of the house are a blend of classic and modern styles to give the luxury house, a more homely vibe. Gauri Khan , who now has her own furniture and interior design brand called ‘GK Design’ had direct input to the making of the house and she talks about how every room has a world of its own and how each family member has contributed personal sty to their own living spaces The upper stories are wrapped around with floor to ceiling windows and heavy curtains for privacy. The terrace serves as a means for SRK to meet his fans and also for celebrations with the family.

