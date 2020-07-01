Sections
Home / Art and Culture / Sorrowing season a recurring theme in art

Sorrowing season a recurring theme in art

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 18:00 IST

By Nirupama Dutt,

PANDEMIC PANGS: (From above) Works by tricity artists Ujjwal Chathle, Mallika Khaneja and international artist Joseph El Duwairy. (HT PHOTOS)

The show must go on although it has shifted from galleries, cafes and streets to online addresses. In the times of Covid-19, artists all over the world and in India have been most productive.

The reason for this being that shut away from activity and the outer world they have to paint their angst and anxiety. Thus, this sad season of death, disease and despair the recurring theme in the art being created in 2020 is of the clouds of death.

However, the artists are also engaging with the resilience of the human spirit that rises above fear to gather positive energy.

This is also the endeavour of an international online art exhibition – Nirantar 2020 – which has opened on multiple online platforms.



Nirantar is a group of well-known contemporary and budding artists founded in the strong ‘guru-shishya’ tradition and city-based Sanjeev Kumar being one of its founder members.

The group exhibits 91 of the 500 works it received and as many as 32 international artists and 69 Indian artists are included in the show. The presence of the tricity artists is significant and the four senior artists have been invited to share display their works.

These artists are Biman Bihari, Disha Kushwaha, Shriprakash Rawat and Sanjeev Kumar.

The aim of Nirantar, which holds annual group shows, this year is to spread positivity with colour and form in these trying times.

Catch It Live:

What: International Online Art Exhibition—Nirantar 2020

On till: July 15, 2020

Where: nirantarart.blogspot.com

www.facebook.com/nirantar.art

www.facebook.com/nirantar.art

