Sushant Singh Rajput paid homage through sand art in Puri

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide on Sunday has sent shock waves across the world and once again comes as a wake up call to reach out and talk about your struggles with mental health. The actor’s battle with depression for the past six months and his tragic death, has highlighted the importance of mental health awareness, care and the need for a reassurance that we’re in it together. Celebrities namely Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Zoya Akhtar sent out posts emphasising upon supporting all those facing turbulent situations.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s rise as a star in a little over a decade, having made a shift from the TV industry onto films, was nothing short of stellar. He was known for films like Kai Po Che!, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore and more. Dibakar Banerjee’s Detective Byomkesh Bakshy where Rajput reprised the role of the ‘Satyanweshi’, was when the actor is said to have hit a rough patch due to the film’s unfortunate debacle.

Rajput, aged 34, was found hanging at his Mumbai home, however, no suicide note has been recovered from the actor’s residence, as per the police and further investigation is underway. Soon after the news of the young actor’s demise started circulating, the film fraternity urged people and the media to report this with utmost sensitivity and at the same time, asked everyone to be empathetic to their close ones who might be silently suffering.

International sand artist and Padma Shri awardee, Sudarsan Pattnaik shared a video creating the sand art to pay homage to the late young actor. The art showcases a film reel with the actor’s face with a message that reads: “RIP S.S.Rajput, we will miss you.”

Sand animator Manas Kumar Sahoo paid tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput with his sand art along with a heartfelt note that read: “You will always live with us.”

Adding some candles and flowers, the artist also wrote on the other side: “Tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput.”

