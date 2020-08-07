The Expedition in Pursuit of Rare Meats: Tate Museum faces heat over racist mural in Europe’s ‘most amusing room’

A part of the mural, The Expedition in Pursuit of Rare Meats. (Twitter)

Britain’s Tate museum said it was considering how to address “deeply problematic racist imagery” in a restaurant at one of its London galleries, as anti-racism campaigners called for the art to be removed or the restaurant relocated. The museum also said in a statement that it will make the dining room “more welcoming and inclusive”

Tate, a network of four government-sponsored art museums, said it was weighing options on Wednesday as Black lawmaker Diane Abbott added her voice to calls to move the restaurant out of a room that is painted with such a “repellent” mural.

The Expedition in Pursuit of Rare Meats (1927), which is the title of the artwork at the Rex Whistler restaurant, by celebrated 1930s artist Rex Whistler, is a specially commissioned mural portraying the enslavement of a black child who is running behind a cart with a chain around his neck, the pain of his mother by the eponymous British artist. It was commissioned in 1927, a year after Whistler was a student at the Slade.

ALSO READ: Statue of Black Lives Matter protester Jen Reid replaces toppled UK slave trader, Edward Colston

People are seen inside the Rex Whistler Restaurant before it closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. ( Twitter )

The mural also features the same boy chasing a horse and cart to which he is attached by a chain around his neck. The previous description of the restaurant on Tate’s website described it as “the most amusing room in Europe”. It read, “Originally opened in 1927, the Rex Whistler Restaurant was described as ‘The Most Amusing Room in Europe’, owing to its specially commissioned mural, The Expedition in Pursuit of Rare Meats. It has been the site of political and social intrigue over the decades, as well as gaining a reputation for having one of the capital’s finest wine cellars.”

The previous description of the restaurant on Tate’s website described it as “the most amusing room in Europe”. ( Twitter )

However, now the text says that the gallery is “working to become a space that is more relevant, welcoming and inclusive for everyone... Whistler’s treatment of non-white figures reduces them to stereotypes.”

“Tate has been open and transparent about the deeply problematic racist imagery in the Rex Whistler mural,” a Tate spokesman said in a statement.

“We are continuing to actively discuss how best to address the mural and we will keep the public updated over the coming months,” he added, giving no further details.

Another portion of The Expedition in Pursuit of Rare Meats shows the little boy being dragged on a leash. ( Twitter )

The restaurant is currently closed due to the pandemic.Hundreds signed a petition launched this week calling on the central London Tate Britain to remove “The Expedition in Pursuit of Rare Meats” mural or change the restaurant’s location.

“The reality of the room is truly grotesque,” the petition said.

ALSO READ: All lives matter? Here’s why Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Tamannaah’s posts are tone deaf

Abbott, a member of the main opposition Labour party and the first Black woman in Britain to become a member of parliament, also spoke out against the notion of fine dining amongst such “repellent images”.

“Museum management need to move the restaurant. Nobody should be eating surrounded by imagery of black slaves,” she posted on Twitter.

A statement on the restaurant website acknowledges the 1927 mural includes “offensive” and “unacceptable” content, which it says reflected common attitudes in Britain at the time.

“We hope to tell a more inclusive story of British art and identity and confront these difficult and offensive histories,” it added.

The row comes as Black Lives Matter protests around the world demand fresh scrutiny of statues, art and artefacts that campaigners say uphold the legacy of slavery and colonialism.

Campaigners have felled monuments to disgraced white leaders and want others removed, while critics say such works should be recognised as part of a nation’s heritage and left to stand.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter