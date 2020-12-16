Sections
The world needs our art: locked-down French performers

Paraded near the shuttered Bastille Opera house in central Paris with dancing giant puppets, drums and trumpets to spread the word that culture is essential, including during a pandemic.

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 11:44 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kale, Paris, Reuters

Several thousand French artists shut out of their performance spaces because of Covid-19 protested on Tuesday to demand the government let them back on stage.

French President Emmanuel Macron had said theatres could reopen from December 15, but this was scrapped because Covid-19 transmission rates were not falling fast enough. The new target date for reopening is in January.

Culture is “part of humanity,” said one protester, who gave his name as Maurizio, and had a 12-foot (3.6 metre) tall puppet mounted on his shoulders. “It’s a part of what defines someone.”

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

