The YouTube audience is way more unpredictable: Kenny Sebastian

The role of internet in the substantial rise of country’s comedy scene is undisputable. And today, with more and more mediums like the OTTs opening up it is only going to get bigger. Comedian Kenny Sebastian who enjoys a massive fan following across the country says many in the comedy scene today, owe it to YouTube. “The comedy scene blew up due to youtube mostly,” he agrees adding that the issues that the new comedians were talking about struck a chord with youngsters and the older generation.

“The content doesn’t necessarily have to be rooted towards the middle class for it to work,” Sebastian says, adding, “The topics were more real and honest compared to what’s seen on TV. Topics like sex, dating, being emotionally vulnerable, that’s what really strikes a chord with most people and that voice never found its way in conventional forms of media like radio, TV or print in India.”

Now, with many OTT platforms, comedians not only have access to the world audience – which they did have with YouTube as well – but also the marketing and promotional tours are of international stature. But does these two platforms have a similar audience? “The biggest advantage of an OTT is you get to reach an audience that is very different from the YouTube audience that is way more unpredictable. I feel, using both platforms to explore varied types of content is the idea way to go,” answers the comedian.