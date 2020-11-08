Sections
‘There is no income at all’: Bengaluru cinemas-theatres face revenue loss, forced to close due to lack of footfall amid Covid-19

Bengaluru cinemas and theatres decide to wait and watch while shutting down again after lockdown as barely 20-25 people appear for shows despite a seating capacity of 1,200 seats

By Asian News International | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Bengaluru [India]

Covid-19: Bengaluru cinemas face closure due to lack of footfall (Twitter/MayaSharma)

The Covid-19 pandemic has left a substantial impact on the film industry in 2020, film theatres in Bengaluru have been forced to close down due to a lack of revenues.

“Most of the theatres in the city are closed, we had opened up our film theatre but people are avoiding visiting the cinema in the view of Covid-19. There is no income at all; we couldn’t even manage the cost of operation,” said Ganesh, Manager of Santosh Theatre.

While speaking to ANI, a theatre manager Ganesh said, “We barely see 20-25 people for the show. We have a seating capacity of 1,200 seats, as per orders we have 600 seats available, we have discussed it with the management and decided to close the theatre until further orders. We have to wait and watch.”

After Covid-19 Unlock 5, film theatres were allowed to reopen from October 15. The cinemas and theatres were closed for almost seven months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

